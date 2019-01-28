Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Thermon Group Holdings Inc    THR

THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC (THR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thermon : Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call - January 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:09pm EST

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2019 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) ('Thermon') will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 before the market opens on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Following the earnings release, members of the senior management team, including Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jay Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 407-5976 from within the United States/Canada and (412) 902-0031 from outside of the United States/Canada.

Click here for direct access to the webcast. A replay will be available on Thermon's investor relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

CONTACT:

Sarah Alexander
(512) 396-5801
Investor.Relations@thermon.com

SOURCE: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.

Released January 28, 2019

Disclaimer

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 03:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC
10:09pTHERMON : Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call - January..
PU
01/07THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
2018THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
2018THERMON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
2018THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
2018THERMON : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
PU
2018THERMON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
2018THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
2018THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
2018THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 385 M
EBIT 2019 60,1 M
Net income 2019 22,5 M
Debt 2019 157 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,22
P/E ratio 2020 24,89
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 758 M
Chart THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Thermon Group Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,5 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce A. Thames President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles A. Sorrentino Chairman
Johannes van der Salm Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Jay Carl Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Marcus J. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC14.74%758
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL10.32%29 841
MELROSE INDUSTRIES0.00%10 507
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.2.49%9 036
WATSCO INC5.15%5 439
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB12.13%5 024
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.