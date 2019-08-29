Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Thescore Inc    SCR   CA88367Q1046

THESCORE INC

(SCR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

theScore : Confirms Implementation of Corporate Changes Following Approval of Continuance Resolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has implemented the previously announced corporate changes, including the continuance of the Company’s corporate existence under the laws of British Columbia, the adoption of a notice of articles and articles changing the name of the Company to “Score Media and Gaming Inc.” and the addition of restrictions on the issue, transfer and ownership of securities of the Company to enable it to carry on gaming activities in the United States in accordance with applicable laws. The Company confirms that there will be no change to its ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange, which will remain SCR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.
Score Media & Gaming Inc. creates highly-engaging digital products and content that empower sports fans. Its flagship mobile app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America, serving millions of fans a month. The Company also creates innovative digital sports experiences through its web, social, and esports platforms, and in December 2018 announced plans to launch a mobile sportsbook in the United States.

Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement
Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THESCORE INC
08/26THESCORE : Receives Regulatory Approval for Full Operation of Mobile Sports Wage..
BU
08/22THESCORE : Shareholders Approve Continuance Resolution
BU
08/21THESCORE : and Ubisoft Partner for Unique Video Content Series
BU
08/19THESCORE : Granted Initial Approval for Sports Wagering Activities in New Jersey
AQ
08/16THESCORE : Granted Initial Approval for Sports Wagering Activities in New Jersey
BU
08/12THESCORE : Announces Closing of US$10 Million Private Placement and Payment of U..
AQ
08/09THESCORE : Announces Closing of US$10 Million Private Placement and Payment of U..
BU
07/31THESCORE : and Penn National Gaming Enter into Strategic Multi-State Market Acce..
BU
07/24THESCORE : Reports F2019 Q3 Financial Results
BU
07/16THESCORE : To Hold Special Meeting To Approve Corporate Changes in Anticipation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 30,6 M
EBIT 2019 -18,1 M
Net income 2019 -13,1 M
Finance 2019 4,76 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -32,5x
EV / Sales2019 7,41x
EV / Sales2020 5,55x
Capitalization 232 M
Chart THESCORE INC
Duration : Period :
Thescore Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,85  CAD
Last Close Price 0,65  CAD
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John S. Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin D. Levy President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ralph E. Lean Independent Director
Lorry H. Schneider Independent Director
Mark A. Scholes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THESCORE INC106.67%166
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD1.84%386 297
NETFLIX9.01%127 747
NASPERS LIMITED22.24%95 270
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA16.89%23 846
COSTAR GROUP INC81.54%22 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group