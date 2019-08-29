theScore : Confirms Implementation of Corporate Changes Following Approval of Continuance Resolution

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has implemented the previously announced corporate changes, including the continuance of the Company’s corporate existence under the laws of British Columbia, the adoption of a notice of articles and articles changing the name of the Company to “Score Media and Gaming Inc.” and the addition of restrictions on the issue, transfer and ownership of securities of the Company to enable it to carry on gaming activities in the United States in accordance with applicable laws. The Company confirms that there will be no change to its ticker symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange, which will remain SCR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media & Gaming Inc. creates highly-engaging digital products and content that empower sports fans. Its flagship mobile app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America, serving millions of fans a month. The Company also creates innovative digital sports experiences through its web, social, and esports platforms, and in December 2018 announced plans to launch a mobile sportsbook in the United States.

Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement

Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005809/en/