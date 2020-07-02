Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Announcement of Dividend Distribution for 2019

Announcement of Dividend Distribution for 2019

ThPA S.A. (thereon the 'Company' also) announces that, according to Article 4.1.3.4 of the Athens Stock Exchange Regulation and following the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the 30th of June 2020, the dividend for the financial year 2019 amounts to € 1,17 per share, subject to 5% withholding tax, hence, net dividend payable will be € 1,1115 per share.

The Ex-dividend date is set on Monday, July 6th, 2020. As of this date, Company's shares will be traded on the Athens Stock Exchange, without the right to receive dividend.

The Record Date is set on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020. According to the A.S.E. Regulation, beneficiaries of the dividend are the shareholders who are registered in the Dematerialized Securities System 'DSS's' records as of the aforementioned Record Date.

Dividend payment date is set on Monday, July 13th, 2020, from the paying bank «Eurobank S.A.» as follows:

1. Through the operators/custodians of securities accounts in the DSS, for those shareholders who have authorized their operators/custodians to collect the dividend.

2. Via a direct bank deposit in the International Bank Account Number (IBAN), where the shareholder has declared that he/she wishes to receive the distributed amounts according to article 13 of the DSS Operation Regulation and the decision No. 6 of BoD of ATHEXCSD, as applicable to shareholders who do not wish to receive dividend through their operators. This method applies to shareholders who have properly declared their IBAN to the paying bank «Eurobank S.A.».

3. Through the branch network of «Eurobank S.A.», for those shareholders who have requested non-collection of dividends through their operators, or have revoked the relevant authorization from the DSS operators, or whose shares are kept in the Special Account of ATHEXCSD. Those shareholders will be able to collect the dividend either by themselves, or by their legally authorized representatives from «Eurobank S.A.» throughout its branch network, by presenting, their police Identity Card and by notification of the Investor Share Number Code in the DSS, or the relevant authorization of the beneficiary with a verified signature by a Public Authority.

Dividends that will not be collected within five (5) years are forfeited in favor of the Greek State.

For further information, the Company's Shareholders may contact the Investor Relation Dept. of the Company (tel. 2310 593.335, Technical Services Building, Gate 11, Port of Thessaloniki).

In addition, the contact details of the paying bank 'Eurobank S.A.' are as follows: Domestic Markets Custody Operations, Corporate Actions Department, Iolkou 8 and Filikis Etairias, pc 14234 N.Ionia, tel.: 210-35.22.085 & 210-35.22.284.