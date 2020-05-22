Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme    OLTH   GRS427003009

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANON

(OLTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Financial Calendar 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 01:27pm EDT
Financial Calendar 2020
May 22, 2020 Last Updated: Friday, 22 May 2020 20:22

«Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.» announces the Financial Calendar for the year 2020 in accordance with articles 4.1.2 and 4.1.3.15.1&2 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook:

  • Publication of the annual financial statements of the Company, for the financial year 2019: Monday, 25 May 2020. The Annual Financial Report for the financial year 2019 will be released at the Company's website www.thpa.gr as well as at the website of the Athens Stock Exchange www.athexgroup.gr.
  • Presentation of the Company's financial results to analysts: Wednesday 03 June 2020.
  • Annual General Shareholders Meeting: Tuesday 30 June 2020.
  • Ex-dividend date: Monday 06 July 2020.
  • Dividend beneficiaries for the financial year 2019 - 'Record date': Tuesday 07 July 2020.
  • The dividend payment will start on: Monday 13 July 2020.

The Company will issue a new announcement on the dividend payment procedure.

«TH.P.A. S.A.» reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant prompt notification to the public.

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 17:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORIT
01:27pTHESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Financial Calendar 2020
PU
05/14THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Reply to questions raised about the techn..
PU
05/08THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Extension of the open tender 036/2020 reg..
PU
04/23THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Call for tender TED 040/2020 for the awar..
PU
04/21THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : The effect of COVID-19 on the handling of..
PU
03/17PRESS RELEASE 17.03.2020 - IMPORTANT : Measures for COVID-19 and operation of Th..
PU
01/08THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : 2019 Showed Volume Increase for the Port ..
PU
01/08THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Change of composition of Senior Directors
PU
2019THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Announcement related to business / econom..
PU
2019THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S A : Press Release 30.04.2019 - ThPA SA approved th..
PU
More news
Chart THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer
Sotirios Ioanni Theofanis Chairman
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Aggelos Fotiou Vlachos Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Miltiadi Alevras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME-26.45%224
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 280
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-31.02%13 060
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-15.14%8 514
MISC-3.23%8 413
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-28.76%4 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group