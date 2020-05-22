Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Financial Calendar 2020

Financial Calendar 2020

«Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.» announces the Financial Calendar for the year 2020 in accordance with articles 4.1.2 and 4.1.3.15.1&2 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook:

Publication of the annual financial statements of the Company, for the financial year 2019: Monday, 25 May 2020. The Annual Financial Report for the financial year 2019 will be released at the Company's website www.thpa.gr as well as at the website of the Athens Stock Exchange www.athexgroup.gr.

Presentation of the Company's financial results to analysts: Wednesday 03 June 2020.

Annual General Shareholders Meeting: Tuesday 30 June 2020.

Ex-dividend date: Monday 06 July 2020.

Dividend beneficiaries for the financial year 2019 - 'Record date': Tuesday 07 July 2020.

The dividend payment will start on: Monday 13 July 2020.

The Company will issue a new announcement on the dividend payment procedure.

«TH.P.A. S.A.» reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant prompt notification to the public.