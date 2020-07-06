Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Press Release 01.07.2020 - Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting and the composition of the New Board of Directors of ThPA S.A.

Press Release 01.07.2020 - Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting and the composition of the New Board of Directors of ThPA S.A.

Print Email Jul 06, 2020 Last Updated: Monday, 06 July 2020 12:44

The Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year 2019 and the distribution of Dividend of € 1.17 per share approved by the Annual General Meeting of ThPA S.A., that convened on Tuesday 30 June 2020, via teleconference and was represented by 79.68% of the Company's share capital.

Following the decision of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, for the election of the new Board of Directors (BoD) with a 5-year tenure, the new Board of Directors constituted in a body and defined its executive and non-executive members on the same day.

The composition of the new Board of Directors is the following:

Athanasios Liagkos, Chairman of the BoD, executive member Boris Wenzel, Deputy Chairman of the BoD, non-executive member Franco Nicola Cupolo, Managing Director-Chief Executive Officer (CEO), executive member Arthur Davidian, Chief Investments Officer, executive member Alexander-Wilhelm von Mellenthin, non-executive member Sotirios Theofanis, non-executive member Angelos Vlachos, non-executive member Fu Baiqiao (Leon), non-executive member Panayiotis Alevras, independent, non-executive member Panayiotis Michalopoulos, independent, non-executive member