Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANON

(OLTH)
  Report
News 
News

Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Press Release 01.07.2020 - Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting and the composition of the New Board of Directors of ThPA S.A.

07/06/2020 | 05:49am EDT
Press Release 01.07.2020 - Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting and the composition of the New Board of Directors of ThPA S.A.
The Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year 2019 and the distribution of Dividend of € 1.17 per share approved by the Annual General Meeting of ThPA S.A., that convened on Tuesday 30 June 2020, via teleconference and was represented by 79.68% of the Company's share capital.

Following the decision of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, for the election of the new Board of Directors (BoD) with a 5-year tenure, the new Board of Directors constituted in a body and defined its executive and non-executive members on the same day.

The composition of the new Board of Directors is the following:

  1. Athanasios Liagkos, Chairman of the BoD, executive member
  2. Boris Wenzel, Deputy Chairman of the BoD, non-executive member
  3. Franco Nicola Cupolo, Managing Director-Chief Executive Officer (CEO), executive member
  4. Arthur Davidian, Chief Investments Officer, executive member
  5. Alexander-Wilhelm von Mellenthin, non-executive member
  6. Sotirios Theofanis, non-executive member
  7. Angelos Vlachos, non-executive member
  8. Fu Baiqiao (Leon), non-executive member
  9. Panayiotis Alevras, independent, non-executive member
  10. Panayiotis Michalopoulos, independent, non-executive member

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 09:48:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 69,0 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
Net income 2019 16,5 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net cash 2019 52,9 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
Yield 2019 4,24%
Capitalization 224 M 252 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,60x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer
Sotirios Ioanni Theofanis Chairman
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Aggelos Fotiou Vlachos Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Miltiadi Alevras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME-19.57%252
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-22.36%14 692
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 471
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-1.53%9 811
MISC-6.35%8 144
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-28.45%4 197
