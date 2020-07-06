Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Press Release 01.07.2020 - Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting and the composition of the New Board of Directors of ThPA S.A.

Press Release 01.07.2020 - Decisions of the Ordinary General Meeting and the composition of the New Board of Directors of ThPA S.A.
Jul 06, 2020 Last Updated: Monday, 06 July 2020 12:44
The Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year 2019 and the distribution of Dividend of € 1.17 per share approved by the Annual General Meeting of ThPA S.A., that convened on Tuesday 30 June 2020, via teleconference and was represented by 79.68% of the Company's share capital.
Following the decision of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, for the election of the new Board of Directors (BoD) with a 5-year tenure, the new Board of Directors constituted in a body and defined its executive and non-executive members on the same day.
The composition of the new Board of Directors is the following:
-
Athanasios Liagkos, Chairman of the BoD, executive member
-
Boris Wenzel, Deputy Chairman of the BoD, non-executive member
-
Franco Nicola Cupolo, Managing Director-Chief Executive Officer (CEO), executive member
-
Arthur Davidian, Chief Investments Officer, executive member
-
Alexander-Wilhelm von Mellenthin, non-executive member
-
Sotirios Theofanis, non-executive member
-
Angelos Vlachos, non-executive member
-
Fu Baiqiao (Leon), non-executive member
-
Panayiotis Alevras, independent, non-executive member
-
Panayiotis Michalopoulos, independent, non-executive member
Disclaimer
Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 09:48:08 UTC