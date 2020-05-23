Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Press Release 23.05.2020 - New Company Collective Labor Agreement for ThPA S.A.

Press Release 23.05.2020 - New Company Collective Labor Agreement for ThPA S.A.

Print Email May 23, 2020 Last Updated: Saturday, 23 May 2020 14:50

In Thessaloniki on 20/05/2020, THPA S.A. and the Employees' Unions, after many months of consultations and negotiations, agreed and signed the Company Collective Labor Agreement (CLA) for the regulation of the terms of remuneration and employment of personnel from 01/01/2020 until 31/12/2021.

After the 'privatization' of the company, the signature of both Company CLA's with Federation of Greek Port Employees (OMYLE) from 20/05/2020 as well as with Federation of Greek Dockers (OFE) from 17/12/2019 for the Dockworkers , in combination with the application of the new General Staff Regulation, signal the convergence and the achievement of working peace, with the joint efforts of all, for the necessary institutional adjustments, and they constitute a significant milestone and a starting point for us, with a view to the challenges of the future and a vision for the development of the Port of Thessaloniki in modern times.