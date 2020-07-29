Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Press Release 29.07.2020 - Meeting of the new Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A. with the Mayor of Thessaloniki

Press Release 29.07.2020 - Meeting of the new Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A. with the Mayor of Thessaloniki

The Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, met today at the City Hall with the Mayor of Thessaloniki, Konstantinos Zervas. The Chief Executive Officer of ThPA S.A., Artur Davidian, participated also in the meeting.

During the meeting, which took place in an exceptional atmosphere, Mr. Zervas referred to the possibilities of strengthening the cooperation between the Municipality of Thessaloniki and ThPA S.A. through joint actions of cultural and social content but also on issues of economic growth and tourism development.

Mr. Liagkos presented the strategy of ThPA S.A. and the development of the major infrastructure projects, which will transform the Port of Thessaloniki into a hub of intermodal transport in the Balkans and the wider region, with exponential benefits for the local and national economy.

Photo of the meeting: From right to left: Executive Chairman of the BoD, ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, Mayor of Thessaloniki, Konstantinos Zervas, Chief Investment Officer, ThPA S.A., Artur Davidian