Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme

THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANON

(OLTH)
News 
News

Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme : Reply to questions raised about the technical terms of the TED 036 Tender for the supply of two Empty Container Handlers

05/14/2020 | 08:35am EDT
Reply to questions raised about the technical terms of the TED 036 Tender for the supply of two Empty Container Handlers
May 14, 2020 Last Updated: Thursday, 14 May 2020 15:30

Reply to questions raised about the technical terms of the TED 036 Tender for the supply of two Empty Container Handlers [pdf]

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Port Authority SA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 12:34:02 UTC
Latest news on THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORIT
08:35aTHESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Reply to questions raised about the techn..
PU
05/08THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Extension of the open tender 036/2020 reg..
PU
04/23THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Call for tender TED 040/2020 for the awar..
PU
04/21THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : The effect of COVID-19 on the handling of..
PU
03/17PRESS RELEASE 17.03.2020 - IMPORTANT : Measures for COVID-19 and operation of Th..
PU
01/08THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : 2019 Showed Volume Increase for the Port ..
PU
01/08THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Change of composition of Senior Directors
PU
2019THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE : Announcement related to business / econom..
PU
2019THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S A : Press Release 30.04.2019 - ThPA SA approved th..
PU
2018THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY S A : Press Release 14.11.2018 - Participation of Th..
PU
Chart THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME
Duration : Period :
Thessaloniki Port Authority Societe Anonyme Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Franco Nicola Cupolo Chief Executive Officer
Sotirios Ioanni Theofanis Chairman
Henrik M. Jepsen Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Aggelos Fotiou Vlachos Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Miltiadi Alevras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THESSALONIKI PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME-26.45%218
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.0.25%13 364
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 363
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE4.16%8 337
MISC0.12%8 304
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.01%4 352
