Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage S A : AMENDMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020

AMENDMENT OF FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020

The Board of Directors of EYATH SA with no. 508 /2020 decision amended the Company's Financial Calendar for the year, and which, after the changes, is as follows:

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020

Announcement of Financial Results of year 2019: Friday, 22nd May 2020

Analysts' Meeting on Company Results of year 2019: Thursday, 22nd May 2020

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Friday, 19th June 2020

Cutoff date of the dividend: Thursday, 9th July 2020 (*)

Dividend beneficiaries (record date): Friday, 10th July 2020 (*)

Dividend payment date: Thursday, 16th July 2020 (*)

Dividend will be paid through a credit institution (bank) and clarifications for the payment procedure will be provided with separate announcement.

Announcement of Financial Results for the 6-month period ended on 30.06.2020: Friday, 25th September 2020

(*) The aforementioned dates regarding dividend distribution are subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders.

The Annual Report for the financial year 2019 will be announced and published on the Company's website (www.eyath.gr) after the end of trading on Athens Exchange on the release date on Athens Stock Exchange's website (www.helex.gr).

The Company reserves the right to change the above dates, following relevant notification of the public by amending the present.