MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage Co S.A.    EYAPS   GRS428003008

THESSALONIKI WATER SUPPLY & SEWERAGE CO

(EYAPS)
Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage S A : CHANGE OF INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER AND CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENTS OFFICER FROM 15.04.2020

04/15/2020 | 06:46am EDT

The Board of Directors of EYATH SA with its No 186/2020 decision within the framework of its obligations under the provisions of Law 3016/2002 of Corporate Governance and of the 3/347/12.07.2005 Decision of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Capital Market Commission, announces to the investing public that as of 15.4.2020, it designates:

  1. Ms Samara Maria, Head of the Regulatory Compliance Unit, as Investor Relations Officer with the following contact details:

Maria Samara

127 Egnatia Str, 54635, Thessaloniki

T: +30 2310 966 720

F: +30 2310 250 642

Ε: msamara@eyath.gr

  1. Ms Mantsiou Evangelia, Chief officer for crisis and risk management of the Regulatory Compliance Unit, as Corporate Announcements Officer, with the following contact details:

Evangelia Mantsiou

127 Egnatia Str, 54635, Thessaloniki

T: +30 2310 966 719,

F: +30 2310 250 642

Ε: mantsiou@eyath.gr

Disclaimer

Thessaloniki Water and Sewage Company SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 10:45:10 UTC
