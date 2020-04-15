Thessaloniki Water Supply & Sewerage S A : CHANGE OF INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER AND CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENTS OFFICER FROM 15.04.2020

The Board of Directors of EYATH SA with its No 186/2020 decision within the framework of its obligations under the provisions of Law 3016/2002 of Corporate Governance and of the 3/347/12.07.2005 Decision of the Board of Directors of Hellenic Capital Market Commission, announces to the investing public that as of 15.4.2020, it designates:

Ms Samara Maria, Head of the Regulatory Compliance Unit, as Investor Relations Officer with the following contact details:

Maria Samara

127 Egnatia Str, 54635, Thessaloniki

T: +30 2310 966 720

F: +30 2310 250 642

Ε: msamara@eyath.gr

Ms Mantsiou Evangelia, Chief officer for crisis and risk management of the Regulatory Compliance Unit, as Corporate Announcements Officer, with the following contact details:

Evangelia Mantsiou

127 Egnatia Str, 54635, Thessaloniki

T: +30 2310 966 719,

F: +30 2310 250 642

Ε: mantsiou@eyath.gr