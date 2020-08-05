Log in
Theta Gold Mines Limited Investor Presentation - August 2020

08/05/2020 | 05:39pm EDT
Investor Presentation - August 2020

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) provide the Investor Presentation - August 2020.

Upcoming Milestones:

- Completion of tenders for plant construction

- Final MR83 amendment approval

- Complete Project Finance;

- Trial Mining

- Plant Construction

- Increase Reserve

Project Metrics

- Discovery cost less than 0.7% (US$12/oz) of current gold price

- Production costs (AISC) will be less than half current gold price

- Multi Million Ounce Goldfield

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7X3K4P40



About Theta Gold Mines Limited:

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.

Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011 – 2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.

The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.



Source:

Theta Gold Mines Limited



Contact:

Bill Guy, Chairman
Theta Gold Mines Limited
T: +61-2-8046-7584
E: billg@thetagoldmines.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
