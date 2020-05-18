Theta Gold Mines Limited Presenting at OTC Markets Australian Mining Conference

Log in
05/18/2020 | 02:40am EDT
Presenting at OTC Markets Australian Mining Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the OTC Markets Australian Mining and Technology Metals Investor Conference on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 15:30 (AEDT).

Information on registering and participating can be found below:

DATE: Thursday, May 21, 2020
TIME: 15:30 (AEDT)
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/May21VICPR
Company Speaker: Bill Guy - Chairman

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.



About Theta Gold Mines Limited:

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.

Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011 – 2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.

The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.



Source:

Theta Gold Mines Limited



Contact:

Bill Guy - Chairman
Theta Gold Mines Limited
billg@thetagoldmines.com

Investor Relations:
United States - Michael Porter
Porter, LeVay & Rose Inc: 
+1 212 564 4700,
theta@plrinvest.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
George Jenkins Chief Executive Officer
Charles William Guy Non-Executive Chairman
Chin Haw Lim Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yang Liu Non-Executive Director
Bill Richie Yang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THETA GOLD MINES LTD0.00%43
NEWMONT CORPORATION56.27%54 495
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION64.01%49 921
POLYUS-0.67%22 280
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.66.49%20 470
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED11.88%16 581
