THEX BIOSADR : Therapix Biosciences, Cannabis Based Drug Candidates Pipeline Review

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies is issuing a comprehensive report on Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals.

On October 1st, TRPX shares closed at $4.57 and have since then hit an intra-day high of $7.65 (+67%). Trading volumes have increased dramatically in the same time frame.

The cannabinoid system is prone to "entourage effect", whether THC being potentiated by other cannabinoids or by terpene compounds. Therapix's leading entourage compound is PEA. Combining PEA with THC may stimulate cannabinoid receptors, inhibit metabolic degradation, and thus increase uptake of THC.

