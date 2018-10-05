Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  THEX BIOSADR    TRPX

THEX BIOSADR (TRPX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

THEX BIOSADR : Therapix Biosciences, Cannabis Based Drug Candidates Pipeline Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap public companies is issuing a comprehensive report on Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals.

On October 1st, TRPX shares closed at $4.57 and have since then hit an intra-day high of $7.65 (+67%). Trading volumes have increased dramatically in the same time frame.

The TRPX products and how they differ from other cannabis-based treatments READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - https://tradersnewssource.com/therapix-biosciences/

The cannabinoid system is prone to "entourage effect", whether THC being potentiated by other cannabinoids or by terpene compounds. Therapix's leading entourage compound is PEA. Combining PEA with THC may stimulate cannabinoid receptors, inhibit metabolic degradation, and thus increase uptake of THC.

Get the clinical trial updates and pipeline review here READ MORE

Copy and paste to your browser may be required to view the report - https://tradersnewssource.com/therapix-biosciences/

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither TNS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://www.tradersnewssource.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

CONTACT: editor@tradersnewssource.com

SOURCE: Traders News Source


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THEX BIOSADR
02:12pTHEX BIOSADR : Therapix Biosciences, Cannabis Based Drug Candidates Pipeline Rev..
AC
08/30Clinical Stage Marijuana Focused Biotech Stocks Trend Higher In August
AC
04/11THEX BIOSADR : Blog Exposure - Therapix Reported Positive Top-line Results of Ph..
AC
2017THEX BIOSADR : Therapix Biosciences Plans Preclinical Study to Evaluate Opioid-S..
AQ
2017THEX BIOSADR : Cure Pharmaceutical, Therapix Biosciences to Develop Cannabinoid-..
AQ
2017THEX BIOSADR : Therapix Biosciences` Board Chairman, Ascher Shmulewitz, Appointe..
AQ
2017LIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE & WEBINAR : NASDAQ, NYSE and OTC companies present Nove..
AQ
2017THEX BIOSADR : Therapix Biosciences and Assuta Medical Center to Initiate Clinic..
AQ
2017THEX BIOSADR : Today's Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Therapix Biosciences..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02Midday Gainers / Losers (10/02/2018) 
10/02PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/02/2018) 
09/21HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (09/21/2018) 
08/30HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/30/2018) 
08/30PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (08/30/2018) 
Chart THEX BIOSADR
Duration : Period :
THEX BIOSADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.