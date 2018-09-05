Thin Film Electronics : The Conran Shop & Pinterest Collaborate to Create...

The Conran Shop & Pinterest Collaborate to Create an Immersive Personalised Shopping Experience

[The information below was provided by The Conran Shop and Pinterest.]

An interactive installation and in-store experience in celebration of London Design Festival.

Related video created by Thinfilm.

The Conran Shop and Pinterest are collaborating to create an innovative, multi-faceted experience for consumers in celebration of London Design Festival, which will enable people to engage with the inspiration they see in-store and take action with a personalised shopping journey.

Blurring the boundaries between physical and digital worlds, the two brands are coming together for the first time with a one-of-kind installation at The Conran Shop's flagship Chelsea store. The collaboration offers customers an interactive journey through the world of design, to discover new ideas to plan for and products to purchase.

Beginning with a landmark window display, the installation presents customers with a winding pathway lined with 1,600 red-topped ceramic Pins. This will lead visitors into the store to discover The Conran Shop's broad product range, which includes new special editions designed with the expertise of a selection of renowned brands, including Vitra, Knoll and Carl Hansen & Søn.

Customers will be able to interact with the installation through Pinterest Pincodes, which will be featured on hero products throughout the store. Pinterest Pincodes are custom codes you can scan with the camera in the Pinterest App to discover curated ideas, products and other content on Pinterest from brands such as The Conran Shop. Throughout the store, the Pinterest Pincodes will be placed on designated hero products, which will lead customers to various boards created on The Conran Shop's Pinterest profile that share more inspiration about these products and designers.

Customers will also be able to use their smartphones to explore the products and activate unique digital experiences via integrated Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology. The NFC tags, powered by printed-electronics specialist, Thinfilm, are activated by tapping a smartphone on a featured hero product, which will automatically be added to a bespoke 'Conran Wishlist' on the customer's personal Pinterest board, presenting a unique opportunity to create, curate and share tailored mood boards whilst browsing the store.

With more than 250 million people using Pinterest every month to discover and save ideas, and more than 17 billion home interiors Pins on the platform, Pinterest has become an unparalleled source of inspiration for people to discover and save new ideas for personalising their spaces. As a world-renowned curator of contemporary products and iconic designers, The Conran Shop performs a similar role in inspiring the offline world - this partnership forges a first-of-its-kind connection between two curatorial dimensions.

As a result of the collaboration - the first brand partnership of its kind for Pinterest- The Conran Shop will be able to open up the world of London Design Festival to the millions of people that seek inspiration on the platform every day, taking advantage of this new opportunity to curate innovative, engaging design content for The Conran Shop audience, and offer them a revolutionary way to plan and shop for their homes.

The installation will be in place at The Conran Shop Chelsea, Michelin House, 81 Fulham Road, London SW3 6RD, from 1st September - 13th October 2018.

For more information:

The Conran Shop

Gabriella Soderling: gsoderling@conran.com

+44 (0)20 7589 7401

Pinterest

Michelle Kramer

mkramer@pinterest.com

+44 (0)7496 792010

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the visual discovery engine you use to find ideas for your life, including dinner recipes, home and style inspiration, and more. People have saved more than 100 billion ideas across a range of categories, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Located in San Francisco, CA, Pinterest launched in 2010 and now has more than 250 million monthly users around the world. The Pinterest app is available on iOS and Android. pinterest.com

About The Conran Shop

Founded by Sir Terence Conran in 1974, The Conran Shop has established itself as one of the leading lifestyle retailers in the world, offering an eclectic, hand-selected collection of gifts, furniture, lighting and personal accessories from some of the world's most respected designers and emerging talents. With its unique heritage, dedication to providing an unbeatable shopping experience and its carefully curated products, including vintage and modern designs, expert interior advice and personal services, The Conran Shop is the go-to destination for any type of gift or interiors inspiration. The Conran Shop currently has 10 stores across the world; three in London, one in Paris and six in Japan.

conranshop.com