Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd    TPOG   GG00B1YQ6R97

THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS LTD

(TPOG)
Third Point Offshore Investors : Director/PDMR Shareholding

0
12/05/2019 | 05:26am EST

Date:               5 December 2019
Company:        Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
Subject:           Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI:                  549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

5 December 2019

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Rosemary Jennifer Dorey
b) Position / status Spouse of Rupert Dorey, Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares 
GG00B1YQ7219
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$16.00 per share 13,000
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 05/12/2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
g) Currency USD – US Dollar

Enquiries
 

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2019
