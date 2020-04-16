Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd    TPOG   GG00B1YQ6R97

THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS LTD

(TPOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Third Point Offshore Investors : Intramonth Estimated Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:48am EDT

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the" Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47181)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Third Point Intramonth Estimated Performance

4/16/2020

The following figures are estimated net returns of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd. for the month of April and for the year 2020 as of April 15, 2020:

April YTD 2020
+2.7% -13.7%

Performance results are based on the net asset value of fee paying investors only and are presented net of management fees (which may vary depending on share class), brokerage commissions, administrative expenses, any other expenses of the Fund, and accrued performance allocation, if any, and include the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and capital gains.  The performance above represents fund-level returns (reflecting blended rates of management fees and performance allocations based on the weighted average of the amounts invested in each share class), and is not an estimate of any specific investor’s actual performance, which may be materially different from such performance depending on numerous factors.  All performance results are estimates and should not be regarded as final until audited financial statements are issued.   Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.  All information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities.  All investments involve risk including the loss of principal.  This transmission is confidential and may not be redistributed without the express written consent of Third Point LLC and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product.  Any such offer or solicitation may only be made by means of delivery of an approved confidential offering memorandum.

Website:   www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Enquiries:
Company Secretary – Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:       +44 148-174-5385
Email: sw171@ntrs.com


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVES
11:48aTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Intramonth Estimated Performance
PR
04/09THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Intramonth Estimated Performance
PR
04/08THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/03THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Third Point March 2020 Monthly Report
PR
04/01THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/01THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Third Point March 2020 Performance
PR
03/16THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/05THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/04THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Third Point February 2020 Monthly Report
PR
03/02THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS LTD - : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group