News Summary

Third Point Offshore Investors : Personnel Announcement

05/20/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the" Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47181)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Personnel Announcement

5/20/2020

Third Point LLC, the Investment Manager of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (“TPOIL” or the “Company”), announced that Daniel S. Loeb has resumed his role as the sole Chief Investment Officer of the Third Point Funds.  Third Point LLC also announced that Munib Islam, who had been made Co-CIO in 2019, will step down and retire from the firm.  Mr. Islam will remain as an advisor on certain activist investments through year-end 2020.

Website:           www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Enquiries:
Company Secretary – Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:      +44 148-174-5385
Email: sw171@ntrs.com

Media enquiries:

Third Point LLC
Elissa Doyle
Chief Communications Officer and Head of ESG Engagement
edoyle@thirdpoint.com
212.715.4907

For European media enquiries:

Greenbrook
James Madsen, Daniel Oliver
TPOI@greenbrookpr.com
+44 (0) 7867 472 731
 


