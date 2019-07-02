Third Point Offshore Investors : Third Point June Monthly Report

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the" Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47181)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Third Point June 2019 Performance

7/2/2019

Monthly Commentary

In June, gains for Third Point Offshore Fund were generated across the capital structure. Within Equities, the Fund saw profits from each sector on the long side and modest detraction from short positions and hedges. Healthcare and Consumer were the strongest performing sectors for the month. Within Credit, strength in both Corporate Credit and ABS contributed to positive returns.

Monthly Performance

June YTD Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd. 3.8% 13.1% S&P 500 7.0% 18.5%

Historical Performance1

Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd.

S&P 500 Annualized Return 14.7% 8.2%

Exposure and Performance2

Exposure P&L Long Short Net Long Short Net Total L/S Equity 94.0% -51.9% 42.1% 7.0% -3.7% 3.3% Total Credit 28.6% -2.2% 26.4% 0.5% 0.0% 0.5% Total Other3 11.9% 0.0% 11.9% 0.2% -0.2% 0.0%

Geographic Exposure

Long Short Net Americas 110% -40% 70% EMEA 14% -5% 9% Asia 10% -9% 1%

Top Positions4

Baxter International Inc.

Sony Corp.

Nestlé SA

United Technologies Corp.

Campbell Soup Co.

Market Capitalization5

<$5B: 9%

$5-10B: 4%

>$10B: 87%

Position Concentration

Top 10 Top 20 Long 52% 72% Short 16% 24%

1 All performance since inception, December 1996 (net of fees).

2 Relates to the Third Point Offshore Master Fund L.P. Exposures are categorized in a manner consistent with the Investment Manager’s classifications for portfolio and risk management purposes.

3 Rates and FX excluded from the Exposure columns but included in the P&L columns.

4 Single issuer positions only; excludes any confidential positions and EU MAR related positions.

5 Market capitalization reflects only those holdings that are exchange-listed equity or any synthetic equity with an underlying reference instrument market capitalization.

Explanatory Note

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a feeder fund listed on the London Stock Exchange that invests substantially all of its assets in Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd (“Third Point Offshore”). Third Point Offshore is managed by Third Point LLC (“Third Point” or “Investment Manager”), an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in New York.

All performance results are based on the NAV of fee paying investors only and are presented net of management fees, brokerage commissions, administrative expenses, and accrued performance allocation, if any, and include the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and capital gains. While performance allocations are accrued monthly, they are deducted from investor balances only annually or upon withdrawal. The performance results represent fund-level returns, and are not an estimate of any specific investor’s actual performance, which may be materially different from such performance depending on numerous factors. All performance results are estimates and should not be regarded as final until audited financial statements are issued.

While the performances of the Fund have been compared here with the performance of a well-known and widely recognized index, the index has not been selected to represent an appropriate benchmark for the Fund whose holdings, performance and volatility may differ significantly from the securities that comprise the index. Investors cannot invest directly in an index (although one can invest in an index fund designed to closely track such index).

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal. This transmission is confidential and may not be redistributed without the express written consent of Third Point LLC and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product. Any such offer or solicitation may only be made by means of delivery of an approved confidential offering memorandum.

Information provided herein, or otherwise provided with respect to a potential investment in the Funds, may constitute non-public information regarding Third Point Offshore Investors Limited, a feeder fund listed on the London Stock Exchange, and accordingly dealing or trading in the shares of that fund on the basis of such information may violate securities laws in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Enquiries:

Company Secretary – Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 148-174-5385

Email: sw171@ntrs.com