Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd    TPOG   GG00B1YQ6R97

THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS LTD

(TPOG)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Third Point Offshore Investors : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 05/10/2019
(The “Company”)

14 June 2019

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (“TPOIL” or the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the share repurchase programme as announced by the Company on 5 December 2018. 

Date of purchase 14 June 2019
Number of Shares purchased 30,000 shares
Highest price paid per share $15.220
Lowest price paid per share $15.220
Average price paid per share $15.2200


The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase and cancellation, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 44,297,698 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 29,531,799 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase and cancelation, the total number of Shares in issue is 73,829,497. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company does not intend to hold any shares in treasury.
 

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVES
12:20pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/12THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/10THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/06THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/04THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/04THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Notice of AGM
PR
06/04THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Third Point May Monthly Report
PR
06/03THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Third Point May 2019 Performance
PR
05/30THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/28THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About