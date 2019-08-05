Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd    TPOG   GG00B1YQ6R97

THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS LTD

(TPOG)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Third Point Offshore Investors : Transaction in Own Shares - Replacement Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 05/10/2019

(The “Company”)

5 August 2019

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES – REPLACEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

The following announcement replaces the “Transaction in Own Shares” announcement released on 5 August 2019 at 17.26.

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (“TPOIL” or the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below. 

Date of purchase 5 August 2019
Number of Shares purchased 35,000 shares
Highest price paid per share $14.750
Lowest price paid per share $14.750
Average price paid per share $14.7500

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 40,637,549 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 27,091,699 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 67,729,248. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the “Master Partnership”) until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end.  Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors.  The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month. 

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVES
01:11pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares - Replacement Announc..
PR
12:28pTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/02THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Third Point July Monthly Report
PR
08/01THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Third Point July 2019 Performance
PR
07/24THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/04THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : s) in Company
PR
07/03THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Directorate Change
PR
07/03THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Cancellation of Shares
PR
07/03THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Result of AGM
PR
07/02THIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Third Point June Monthly Report
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group