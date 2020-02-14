Log in
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

02/14/2020 | 01:31pm EST

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) ("Company") today announced that it is planning to release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 27, 2020.  The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Friday, February 28, 2020. 

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8562 (international) and asking for the Third Point Reinsurance Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call.  A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13697802.  The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 6, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investors section of the Company's website at http://www.thirdpointre.bm/.  The online replay will be available on the Company's website immediately following the call.

About the Company

The Company is a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange which, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd., writes property and casualty reinsurance business.  Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. each have an "A-" (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best Company, Inc.

Contact

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.
Christopher S. Coleman – Chief Financial Officer
+1 441-542-3333
investorrelations@thirdpointre.bm

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-point-reinsurance-ltd-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-earnings-release-301005367.html

SOURCE Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
