Third Point Reinsurance : sponsors St. John Ambulance at Bermuda Pride Parade

HAMILTON, Bermuda, August 19, 2019 - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) ('Third Point Re' or the 'Company') today announced it will sponsor the St. John Ambulance service at this year's Bermuda Pride.

'The theme of the Bermuda Pride Parade is 'We Belong', which echoes Third Point Re's initiative to foster a progressive and inclusive working environment. We strive to ensure that our people feel valued and can be themselves at work. Third Point Re is proud to have a supportive and diverse team; diversity and inclusion are central to our culture.' said Mr. Daniel Malloy, CEO of Third Point Re.

'St. John Ambulance plays a key role in our community and we are honored to provide financial support for this year's event. We all look forward to joining the crowd at the Pride Parade.'

About the Company

The Company is a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange which, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. writes property and casualty reinsurance business. Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. each have an 'A-' (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best Company, Inc.

Contact

Haggie Partners (Public Relations)

David Haggie

David@haggie.co.uk

Becky Young

Becky.young@haggie.co.uk

Vivian Lai

Vivian.lai@haggie.co.uk

+44 20 7562 4444