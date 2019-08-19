Log in
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd

THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD

(TPRE)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Third Point Reinsurance : sponsors St. John Ambulance at Bermuda Pride Parade

0
08/19/2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, August 19, 2019 - Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE: TPRE) ('Third Point Re' or the 'Company') today announced it will sponsor the St. John Ambulance service at this year's Bermuda Pride.

'The theme of the Bermuda Pride Parade is 'We Belong', which echoes Third Point Re's initiative to foster a progressive and inclusive working environment. We strive to ensure that our people feel valued and can be themselves at work. Third Point Re is proud to have a supportive and diverse team; diversity and inclusion are central to our culture.' said Mr. Daniel Malloy, CEO of Third Point Re.

'St. John Ambulance plays a key role in our community and we are honored to provide financial support for this year's event. We all look forward to joining the crowd at the Pride Parade.'

About the Company

The Company is a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange which, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. writes property and casualty reinsurance business. Third Point Reinsurance Company Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance (USA) Ltd. each have an 'A-' (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best Company, Inc.

Contact
Haggie Partners (Public Relations)
David Haggie
David@haggie.co.uk

Becky Young
Becky.young@haggie.co.uk

Vivian Lai
Vivian.lai@haggie.co.uk
+44 20 7562 4444

Disclaimer

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 18:06:08 UTC
