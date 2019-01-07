Log in
THK CO., LTD. (6481)
THK : At CES 2019, THK introduces ARGUS BOARD, a unique microcomputer for IoT

01/07/2019 | 10:24pm EST

January 8, 2019

THK will be exhibiting product prototypes at CES, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show, to be held on January 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA). During this exhibition, we will present our own uniquely developed microcomputer for IoT and industrial applications: the ARGUS BOARD series. ARGUS BALANCE, a sensing chair detecting breathing and other body information; ATMOS II, a human shaped sensing object detecting our surrounding environment; and Sensing Scape Studio, where we transform environmental information into media art, are some examples of how our sensing design aims to 'Transform Your Life' and enrich how we live.

Exhibition Info.

Exhibition CES (Consumer Electronics Show)
Date January 8 (Tue) to 11 (Fri), 2019
Booth 40537 (Sands Expo, Level 2,Halls A-D)
Booth name: sensingnet Inc.
Venue Sands Expo & Convention Center, 201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169, U.S.A.

Original Microcomputer Board 'ARGUS BOARD'

What is ARGUS BOARD?

The ARGUS BOARD is a newly developed, unique microcomputer board specializing in sensing. It offers high processing capability and a mounted FPGA that will support the development efforts of everyone from researchers to students working on sensing prototypes.

General sales are scheduled to begin summer 2019.

'ARGUS BOARD' Catalog Download

Sensing Chair 'ARGUS BALANCE'




What is ARGUS BALANCE ?

The ARGUS BALANCE is a 'smart' sensing chair that measures your heart rate, respiratory rate, and stress level by using highly sensitive piezoelectric sensors built into the seat to detect minute movements of your body.It uses chaos theory* to analyze your levels of stress, relaxation, fatigue, and responsiveness. This model is the third version in the series since it was developed in 2017, and its two sensors make the data it collects even more accurate. Its breathing algorithm also makes it possible to provide a visualization of your respiratory rate and strength.

Sensoroid ATMOS II



What is Sensoroid ATMOS II ?

The Sensoroid ATMOS II is a humanoid sensing object capable of measuring various environmental conditions. By embedding sensors all over this object, you can visualize the environmental conditions an actual person would experience. The second version is an improvement upon the first model released in 2018 and is equipped with our original microcomputer ARGUS BOARD.

Sensing Data Visualization System
Sensing Scape Studio

What is the Sensing Scape Studio?

The Sensing Scape Studio is a data visualization technology that uses an original microcomputer board and algorithm to convert data collected from the surrounding environment-such as sound, light, and temperature-into a form of expression that we can experience with our senses. It opens a new world of sensing technology-based new media art and generates market value.

Micro Energy Harvesting Board
REGEN BOARD

What is the REGEN BOARD ?

The REGEN BOARD is our own uniquely developed board system that enables energy to be gathered from micro power sources in the natural environment and boosted to a practical voltage. We aim to create a system that can provide enough power for sensing and data transfer processes in a variety of environments for the rapidly evolving IoT industries of the near future.

Contact

Disclaimer

THK Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 03:23:07 UTC
