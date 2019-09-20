THK : (New!)4-Way Equal Load Roller-Type LM Guide HRX

September 20, 2019

LM Guide suitable for ultra-high rigidity and ultra-heavy loads.

Feature 1: Ultra-High Rigidity and Ultra-Heavy Loads

The HRX is an LM Guide that uses rollers as a rolling element for higher rigidity. Also, compared to our existing roller products, we have extended the overall length of the LM block and increased the number of load-bearing rollers to achieve improved static load rating.

Internal structure of the HRX

Feature 2: 4-Way Equal Load

On the HRX, each row of rollers is arranged at a contact angle of 45° so that the LM block receives an equal load rating in all directions (radial, reverse radial, and horizontal directions), ensuring high rigidity in all directions.