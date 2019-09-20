Log in
THK CO., LTD.

(6481)
THK : (New!)4-Way Equal Load Roller-Type LM Guide HRX

09/20/2019

September 20, 2019

LM Guide suitable for ultra-high rigidity and ultra-heavy loads.

Feature 1: Ultra-High Rigidity and Ultra-Heavy Loads

The HRX is an LM Guide that uses rollers as a rolling element for higher rigidity. Also, compared to our existing roller products, we have extended the overall length of the LM block and increased the number of load-bearing rollers to achieve improved static load rating.

Internal structure of the HRX

Feature 2: 4-Way Equal Load

On the HRX, each row of rollers is arranged at a contact angle of 45° so that the LM block receives an equal load rating in all directions (radial, reverse radial, and horizontal directions), ensuring high rigidity in all directions.

The HRX lineup features interchangeable products that can meet specifications by freely combining LM blocks and LM rails of the same model number. See p. 15 for details.

THK Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 292 B
EBIT 2019 25 164 M
Net income 2019 18 351 M
Finance 2019 72 867 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 363 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 821,25  JPY
Last Close Price 2 870,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akihiro Teramachi President, CEO & Representative Director
Hiroshi Imano Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Kaoru Hoshide Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Toshihiro Teramachi Director, Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Junichi Sakai Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THK CO., LTD.44.22%3 363
ATLAS COPCO48.08%37 971
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES33.77%37 402
FANUC CORP27.19%36 398
INGERSOLL-RAND35.84%29 939
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.67%23 383
