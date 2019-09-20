THK : (New!)High-Speed Ball Screw for Machine Tools BSM

September 20, 2019

With high-speed performance that exceeds prior full ball standards, the BSM achieves even higher load capacity.

Feature 1: High-speed performance

Significantly improves the DN value with a newly developed circulation structure.

DN value greatly improved from 130,000 in conventional products to 170,000. Utilizes a large lead to meet high-speed performance demands.

Maximum feed speed of 121 m/min (for the BSM4030-6)

Maximum Feed Speed

Screw shaft outer diameter （mm）(mm) Lead （mm） Unit: m/min 16 20 25 30 φ36 - 90 - - φ40 65 81 101 121 φ45 58 73 90 - φ50 52 66 82 98 φ63 41 - - -

Feature 2: Design that responds to the performance needs of machine tools

Improves load capacity through the groove design.

The BSM improves load capacity with a unique groove design and double groove structure.