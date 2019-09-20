THK : (New!)High-Speed Ball Screw for Machine Tools BSM

September 20, 2019
With high-speed performance that exceeds prior full ball standards, the BSM achieves even higher load capacity.
Feature 1: High-speed performance
Significantly improves the DN value with a newly developed circulation structure.
DN value greatly improved from 130,000 in conventional products to 170,000. Utilizes a large lead to meet high-speed performance demands.
Maximum feed speed of 121 m/min (for the BSM4030-6)
Maximum Feed Speed
|
Screw shaft outer diameter （mm）(mm)
|
Lead （mm） Unit: m/min
|
16
|
20
|
25
|
30
|
φ36
|
-
|
90
|
-
|
-
|
φ40
|
65
|
81
|
101
|
121
|
φ45
|
58
|
73
|
90
|
-
|
φ50
|
52
|
66
|
82
|
98
|
φ63
|
41
|
-
|
-
|
-
Feature 2: Design that responds to the performance needs of machine tools
Improves load capacity through the groove design.
The BSM improves load capacity with a unique groove design and double groove structure.
Achieves higher rigidity and a more compact nut diameter than our conventional products.
The BSM-B conserves space with a slimmer nut compared to our conventional products. Rigidity was also improved by extending the overall length and increasing the number of loaded circuits.
Disclaimer
THK Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:41:08 UTC