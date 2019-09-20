THK : (New!)Low-Inertia Ball Screw/Spline BNS-V/NS-V

September 20, 2019 Enables high-speed motion, fast starts,

and quick stops. [Attachment] Improves takt time of horizontal articulated robots Customers are looking for low-inertia Z axes to improve the takt time of horizontal articulated robots. This product is more compact and lightweight than its predecessors, achieving low inertia and helping to optimize designs. Provides Both Precision and Speed Reducing the nut's outer diameter while keeping the shaft the same size lowers the weight and can shorten takt time.

Using a smaller and lighter end shaft and peripheral device reduces the load on the motor, which reduces the amount of heat generated and enables equipment to run even longer than before.

Product Structure

The BNS-V is a combined product with a ball screw nut and ball spline nut inserted directly into the dedicated ball screw and ball spline grooves on the shaft.This ball screw/spline is capable of performing three types of motion (rotational, linear, and spiral) with a single shaft by rotating or stopping each nut.

The BNS-V is capable of performing three types of motion (rotational, linear, and spiral) with a single shaft by rotating or stopping each nut.