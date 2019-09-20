THK : (New!)Suited for Single R ail Applications HDR

September 20, 2019
Features a ball contact structure with high rigidity in the Mc direction, making single-axis applications possible even when a moment is applied in that direction.
Feature 1: Suited for Single Rail Applications
The Model HDR LM Guide features a rigid design that can be used in tables configured for one LM Guide. It enables single-axis tables to be more compact and lightweight.
Feature 2: LM Rail Surface Protected from Foreign Materials
The ball raceways of the Model HDR are featured on the sides of the LM rail, making it difficult for foreign materials to reach them.To use the product more safely, plate covers can also be installed to improve the contamination protection performance.
Feature 3: LM Blocks and LM Rails Available Separately
The Model HDR features a lineup of interchangeable LM blocks and LM rails that can be combined freely as long as they have the same model number.
Lineup
size： 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 45, 55, 65
Block types： Standard type, Long type
Disclaimer
THK Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:41:08 UTC