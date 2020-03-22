Log in
THK : Notice of Resolutions at the 50th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

03/22/2020 | 08:52pm EDT

50th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

Date and Time:
Friday, March 20, 2020, 1:30 p.m.

Place:
10-30 Takanawa 4-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Shinagawa Prince Hotel, Annex Tower 5th Floor (Prince Hall)

Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting Data

Agenda Reports

1. Business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audits of the consolidated financial statements by
the accounting auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 50th Term (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
2. Report of financial statements for the 50th Term (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

Resolutions

Proposal 1: Surplus Appropriation
Proposal 2: Appointment of Eight (8) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal 3: Appointment of Three (3) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal 4: Appointment of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member

49th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

48th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

47th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

46th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

45th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

44th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

43rd Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

Disclaimer

THK Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 00:51:06 UTC
