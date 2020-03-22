THK : Notice of Resolutions at the 50th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting

50th Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting
Date and Time:
Friday, March 20, 2020, 1:30 p.m.
Place:
10-30 Takanawa 4-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Shinagawa Prince Hotel, Annex Tower 5th Floor (Prince Hall)
Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting Data
Agenda Reports
1. Business report, consolidated financial statements, and the results of the audits of the consolidated financial statements by
the accounting auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 50th Term (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
2. Report of financial statements for the 50th Term (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
Resolutions
Proposal 1: Surplus Appropriation
Proposal 2: Appointment of Eight (8) Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Proposal 3: Appointment of Three (3) Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Proposal 4: Appointment of One (1) Substitute Director who is an Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
