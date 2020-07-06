Log in
First Eagle Coronavirus Response: Message to Our Clients and Partners

07/06/2020

At First Eagle Investment Management, maintaining the safety of our employees while ensuring their ability to serve our clients is paramount. These principles have been put to the test since March, when we began requiring our employees to work from home in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Thanks to the dedication of professionals across the First Eagle organization, we were successful in making this transition without disruption to the critical business functions performed on behalf of our clients.

Based on the evolving environment, as of July 6, 2020, First Eagle is providing our employees the option of returning to our offices, at their personal discretion and subject to headcount restrictions. This represents the first phase of a gradual return-to-office plan that prioritizes flexibility and sensitivity to each employee's individual circumstances, with the ultimate goal of preserving a safe working environment while delivering uninterrupted service to clients.

We have established a variety of in-office protocols designed to protect the health and safety of employees who opt to return to our sites at this time, ranging from physical-distancing measures to enhanced cleaning and air filtration. Further, we have scrutinized the preparations made by the buildings in which our offices are located, and we believe these measures―which vary by location but include lobby-level thermal screenings and elevator capacity limits provide another layer of protection for our employees.

At this time, our professionals will continue to meet with clients, company managements and other external contacts through audio or video conferencing rather than in person. Moreover, all nonessential business travel by First Eagle employees remains temporarily suspended.

We will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation, and our return-to-office plans are agile and adaptable as necessary to protect the health of our employees and to remain in compliance with local, state and national guidelines.

THL Credit Inc. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:08 UTC
