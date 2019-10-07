Log in
THL Credit : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/07/2019 | 08:52am EDT

THL Credit Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

Release and Conference Call

BOSTON - October 7, 2019 - THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) (the "Company"), announced today that it will report its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on Monday, November 4, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results and its business outlook on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (877) 375‐9141 (domestic) or (253) 237‐1151 (international) and use passcode 5051138. The Company will also broadcast the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of its website at www.THLCreditBDC.com. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through November 15, 2019 by dialing (855) 859‐2056 (domestic) or (404) 537‐ 3406 (international) and entering passcode 5051138. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

About THL Credit, Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) is a closed‐end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through directly originated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, the Company also makes second lien, subordinated, or mezzanine debt investments, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities and direct equity co‐investments. The Company targets investments primarily in middle market companies with annual EBITDA generally between $5 million and $25 million that require capital for growth and acquisitions. The Company is headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York. The Company's investment activities are managed by THL Credit Advisors LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. For more information, please visit www.THLCreditBDC.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. Such statements reflect various assumptions by the Company concerning anticipated results and are not guarantees of future performance. The accuracy of such statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that, in some ways, are beyond management's control, including the factors described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward‐looking statements made herein. All forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date of this press

release.

Investor Contact:

THL Credit, Inc.

Lauren Vieira

617‐790‐6070 lvieira@thlcredit.com

Media Contact:

Emily Meringolo

  1. 502‐3559 emeringolo@stantonprm.com

Disclaimer

THL Credit Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 12:51:07 UTC
