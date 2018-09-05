Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  THL Credit, Inc.    TCRD

THL CREDIT, INC. (TCRD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 12:31am CEST

BOSTON, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: TSLF) today announced the declaration of its monthly distribution of $0.096 per common share, payable September 28, 2018.  Based on the Fund’s share price of $16.80 as of its close on September 4, 2018, the distribution represents an annualized yield of 6.86%.  Information regarding the distribution rate is included for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.  The distribution rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

The following dates apply to this distribution:

Ex-Dividend Date:September 14, 2018
Record Date:September 17, 2018
Payable Date: September 28, 2018

A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than undistributed net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital.  As required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be distributed to the Fund’s stockholders in the event that a portion of a monthly distribution is derived from sources other than undistributed net investment income.  In January or February of each year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV for the previous calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The investment return, price, yields, market value and net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate with market conditions, and it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund.  Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to NAV, which may increase the investor’s risk of loss.  There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective.

Investment return and principal value will fluctuate.  Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by THL Credit Advisors LLC.  The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes (“Bank Loans”).  There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

"Managed Assets" of the Fund means the total assets of the Fund (including any assets attributable to borrowings for investment purposes) minus the sum of the Fund's accrued liabilities (other than liabilities representing borrowings for investment purposes).  Borrowings for investment purposes include any form or combination of financial leverage instruments, such as borrowings from banks or other financial institutions (i.e., a credit facility), margin facilities, the issuance of preferred shares or notes and leverage attributable to reverse repurchase agreements, dollar rolls or similar transactions. 

About THL Credit

THL Credit is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds.  THL Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms, including THL Credit, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRD), a publicly traded business development company, and THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE: TSLF), a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements”, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  THL Credit Senior Loan Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact the Fund at 1.844.409.6354 or visit the Fund’s website at http://thlcredittslf.com for additional information.

Contact

Andrew Park
THL Credit Advisors
212.829.3126

THL Credit logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THL CREDIT, INC.
12:31aTHL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share
GL
08/10THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 per Share..
GL
08/10THL CREDIT : Closes $511.5 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation
AQ
08/09THL CREDIT, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/09THL Credit Closes $511.5 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation
GL
08/09THL CREDIT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08THL CREDIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
08/08THL CREDIT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/08THL Credit Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Declares a Divid..
GL
08/08THL CREDIT : Bolsters Direct Lending Team
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04High-Yield BDC Sector Return And Expense Ratios 
08/29Oil-Exposed BDCs Continue To Rally But Still Yield 9% To 11% 
08/229.3% Yield And Recent Rally From Rising Book Value 
08/2010.6% Yielding BDC Trading Below Book Value 
08/1619 'Safer' Dividend 10%+Yield Stocks Dazzle In August 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69,7 M
EBIT 2018 28,0 M
Net income 2018 27,5 M
Finance 2018 12,6 M
Yield 2018 12,6%
P/E ratio 2018 10,80
P/E ratio 2019 7,84
EV / Sales 2018 3,83x
EV / Sales 2019 3,69x
Capitalization 279 M
Chart THL CREDIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
THL Credit, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THL CREDIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 9,30 $
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Flynn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wendell Hunter Stropp President
Nancy Hawthorne Chairman
Terrence W. Olson COO, CFO, Treasurer & Head-Investor Relations
James D. Kern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THL CREDIT, INC.-5.52%279
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.07%7 443
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 477
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 176
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION4.08%1 832
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 731
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.