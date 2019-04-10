Total Multimedia Prepares Release of Technology for High Quality 4k and 8k Video with 70% Bandwidth Savings

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Multimedia Incorporated (OTC PNK: TMMI) ("TMMI" or the "Company"). Web site: http://www.tmmi.us.



TMMI is preparing the upcoming release of its proprietary TRUREZ™ video scaling technology for better imagery together with new versions of its TRUDEF™ Video Player.

The new technology is aimed at the content providers experiencing pressure from bandwidth consumption and increased costs as they expand their menus to compete for subscriber share at higher 4K and 8K resolution. Coupled with the market need to offer better video for large displays, TMMI’s bundled technology solution is positioned for the exponential growth in streaming video.

For every doubling of resolution from 2K to 4K to 8K, approximately 400% more bandwidth is required. The upcoming releases of TMMI’s technology supports the latest AV1 video codec on the Microsoft UWP platform in a software system. It delivers up to 70% bandwidth savings at higher resolution generating visibly higher quality video, compared to the widely used standard linear scaling widely used today for mainstream 2K.

Currently, 1GB of data per hour is used for each 2K stream of High Definition. Subscriber service plans currently impose bandwidth limitations or caps on their Internet service creating real cost issues for the consumers.

The emerging 8K resolution contains 16X more pixels than 2K. The impact on increased consumer broadband consumption and expense to achieve the better video is significant. Published numbers reflect that in the United States alone the 109 million subscribers spend an estimated $65.4 billion on bandwidth. One leading content provider alone expends in excess of $450 million annually to stream at lower resolution.

A recent survey of 150 service providers involving 2.1 billion worldwide subscribers reports that streaming video overwhelmingly dominates bandwidth use representing 57.7% of the total worldwide downstream traffic on the Internet followed by 17.0% web, 7.8% gaming, and 5.1% social media. (Sandvine’s Global Internet Phenomena Report as reported in Variety)

President and CEO, Paul Healy stated, “The combined pressure on increased bandwidth consumption, increased costs and the need for better video imagery puts TMMI’s technology at the crossroads of the expansion in streaming video. TMMI’s upcoming release takes our proof of concept to the next level with increased graphics speed. The company plans to release demonstration models during the second quarter of 2019. With these milestones met, we expect to engage with new growth capital funding sources.”

TMMI is providing a bundled subscriber solution utilizing its proprietary TRUREZ™ video scaler in TMMI’s Mini PC X™, a superior and powerful home entertainment device based on the Intel NUC, which has been named one of the top nine devices of its kind on Lifewire.com (specifications below).

Specifications: TMMI Mini PC X™ based on Intel® NUC Kit NUC8i7HNK and NUCC8i7HVK with eighth generation Core i7 CPU, AMD’s RX Vega M GPU, 16GB DDR 2400 RAM, 512GB M.2 SSD, 2x 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 ports; packaged in a small form factor, energy efficient full 4k desktop Windows 10-64 PC; pre-configured with the UWP compliant TRUDEF™ Video Player™. Up to 6 simultaneous 4k displays are supported.

For more information call direct to TMMI Corporate Development, Deborah Bello @ 646-660-3962

TMMI TECHNOLOGY

TRUDEF™ Video Player with patented TRUREZ™ hardware accelerated up-scaler.

TMMI Mini PC X™ small form factor Windows 10-64 computers.

Legacy technology: The original TRUDEF™ Fractal Video codec developed for cinema quality 4K video playing directly from physical media

TMMI Advisory Board

Garrett Brown – Cinematographer, USPTO Inventors Hall of Fame, Oscar and Emmy award winning inventor of the Steadicam™, Skycam™, Swimcam™, and Divecam™.

Mung Chiang - PHD, EE Waterman winning Professor at Princeton University. Recipient of the Simon Guggenheim Fellowship in engineering, founder of Princeton’s EDGE Lab – connecting network theory with real world applications, investigating global bandwidth issues.

Hal Lipman – Emmy award winner, former executive NFL films.

Thomas Mackie - Lt. Col. USMC Reserve Pilot. Top Gun instructor. CEO of G-Force Leadership, market expert in digital cinema, cameras, sports and defense.

Ted Schilowitz – Co-founder of RED Digital Cinema, “cinemavangelist” to major Hollywood studio and cinema Technology Company.

Louis Siracusano – President Video Bank. A leading digital asset management firm serving defense, pro sports, education, and science.

Charles Wright – Founder and President of Fall River Investments, author and investment advisor.

About TMM, Inc. (Total Multimedia Incorporated)

TMM, Inc. (OTC PNK: TMMI) is a technology company headquartered in New York City, specializing in digital video compression, video scaling and image management. Founded in 1990, the company is dedicated to improving bandwidth utilization and video image quality. TMMI develops digital video compression and scaling technologies that are targeted to the global consumer electronics market and provides value added solutions to product offerings across multiple market sectors.

