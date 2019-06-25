Nordic Holiday Report 2019: Scandinavian Travel Trends *TRANSLATED*

The 2019 edition of the Nordic Holiday Report is now being presented, which for the first time is a Nordic (not Swedish) report. The report shows, among other things, that design hotels are becoming increasingly important for destinations, and so is the hotels restaurants. Sustainable travel is high on the agenda and the modern package holiday tour is more right than ever. The report also highlights Gen Z and Millenals travel habits where the trend is that many opt out of tanning and partying in favor of local experiences and time for recovery.

Despite a historically hot summer last year, a weak Swedish krona and an intense debate on air travel's climate impact, we prioritize our long-awaited holiday trip. However, the requirements and expectations are different today compared to a few years ago where the hotels are becoming increasingly important and also the sustainability issues, says Fredrik Henriksson, Head of Communications in the TCNE.

Some of the trends highlighted in the report:

Package holidays - more relevant than ever

In times when more and more people cherish the climate, the interest for the classic charter holiday increases. The journey form entails a number of advantages from a sustainability perspective, such as full transfer buses, sustainability certified hotels with high occupancy and direct and almost completely full flights, which results in significantly lower emissions of CO2 per passenger compared to the average for regular flights.

Consumers are making increasingly more conscious choices and the interest in the industry's sustainability work is increasing. 9 out of 10 mean that it is a joint responsibility between the holiday company and the customers to create a more sustainable travel. While the industry's focus on reducing emissions continues, initiatives are being taken to compensate for the emissions we cannot yet influence. In April 2019, TCNE started as the only major holiday company to offset carbon and green house emissions for all customers' air travel, regardless of airline.

Design hotel makes classic charter destinations trendy

Hotels are becoming increasingly important for holidaymakers, many times more important than the travel destination itself. With stylish design hotels, one changes the picture of what a package tour is and can thus attract both old and new customers to classic sun and bath destinations. When TCNE opened a new design hotel in the Gambia last year, Sunprime Tamala Beach, 97 % of guests had never visited the Gambia before. 40 % of the guests were completely new customers for TCNE.

Go vego and go local!

The hotel restaurant has become a destination in itself for breakfast, lunch and dinner. 7 out of 10 consider that the hotel restaurant is important when booking their holiday hotel. More and more hotel restaurants have become the new go-to place for both guests and other visitors. An example is the TCNE's hotel concept Casa Cook in Rhodes and Kos. And the guests want more and more green on the menu, preferably locally sourced and dishes with a local connection. This summer, TCNE launches a completely vegetarian à la carte menu at its family-owned Sunwing Family Resorts.

Turkey is back

The Swedish crown stands strong against the Turkish lira and holidaymakers get decent value for money this year. Over the past two years, the TCNE has increased its volumes by almost 70 % to the popular country that has recovered after a few years of decline, and the company is also investing in two new design hotels in Marmaris and Alanya within the framework of the new Cook's Club concept.

This is where most Swedes travel with Ving this summer:

1. Mallorca, 2. Rhodes, 3. Turkey, 4. Cyprus, 5. Crete (the list is the same for the whole of the Nordic region, with the difference that Cyprus is in 3rd place and Turkey 4th).

More people choose mid haul destinations in winter

Gran Canaria is the biggest favorite, but also destinations such as the Gambia and Cape Verde, as well as Egypt are getting more popular. With relatively short flights (approx. 6h) and fairly unknown destinations for many people, these destinations has great nature and cultural experiences as well as more and more attractive design hotels. This winter, two new design hotels will be opened in El Gouna, Egypt. It is luxurious and bohemian Casa Cook El Gouna and Cook's Club El Gouna focused on a younger urban target group.

Cooling off

According to TCNE's surveys, there are some things you want to see less of in the future:

• Unnecessary plastics: 8 out of 10 want to reduce their use of plastic on the destination. In 2019, for example, the Thomas Cook group, will remove 70 million plastic disposable items at the hotels, flights and offices.

• Partying: Only 3 % of 18-35-year-olds see the party as the main purpose of the holiday. 87 % respond that the purpose of the holiday is time for rest and recovery. 57 % respond that they use the holidays to reflect on life at home.

• Fry in the sun: Everyone wants nice weather on the holiday, but to cook himself with coconut oil is out, especially among 18-35-year-olds where only 6 % answer that the sun is what attracts when they are going to book a holiday trip.

• Amusement park and water parks: 7 out of 10 people in the Nordics are less interested in visiting water and amusement parks compared to five years ago. Instead, more people want to experience local traditions or local activities. Just over 6 out of 10 are more likely to visit the local market today and 7 out of 10 want to make excursions to, for example, a nearby vineyard or olive grove. Almost half (46 %) are interested in hiking. This summer, Thomas Cook Group launches sustainable experiences under the name Love Local, which will especially benefit the local community, preserve local traditions and lift its history.

• Zoos: 7 out of 10 say they are less interested in visiting a zoo compared to five years ago. On the other hand, you are happy to look at animals in their natural environment, which corresponds to 60 %.

Click on this link to access the entire Holiday Report.

About the Nordic Holiday Report

Facts and figures in the Holiday Report are based on TCNEs booking statistics, customer insights and surveys via the company's Travel Panel and YouGov with about 20,000 respondents in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The surveys were conducted in February 2019.