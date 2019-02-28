Thomas Cook : 28 February 2019 Thomas Cook brings in Will Waggott as Chief of Tour Operating

Thomas Cook has today announced that Will Waggott will join the Group as Chief of Tour Operating on 11 March 2019.

This appointment recognises the need to accelerate the execution of Thomas Cook's strategy of differentiation: investing in strengthening the own-brand hotel portfolio; further digitising sales channels; and driving greater efficiencies across the business.

Will Waggott brings more than 20 years of experience in the global travel industry most recently as CEO of Travelopia, a leading specialist travel group spun out of TUI in February 2017. He started his career in the leisure travel industry at Airtours, before joining Thomson Travel Group in 2001. Will subsequently held a number of senior roles at TUI including Commercial Director, before being appointed Chief Financial Officer of TUI Travel in 2010.

Will's responsibilities in his new role will extend across the tour operator businesses, with oversight of the UK, Continental Europe and Northern Europe. His immediate focus will be to address the performance in the UK Tour Operator where the challenges of transformation in a competitive environment remain significant.

Peter Fankhauser said 'Will Waggott brings substantial experience in operating and transforming leisure travel businesses. This expanded role will deliver a more streamlined and consistent approach across our tour operating business, while at the same time giving renewed focus to the UK market.'