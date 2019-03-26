Log in
THOMAS COOK GROUP

THOMAS COOK GROUP

(TCG)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/26 12:22:02 pm
26.23 GBp   -0.72%
12:05pTHOMAS COOK : Analyst briefing on Hotels & Resorts business
PU
09:49aTHOMAS COOK : to review money division in latest revamp
RE
08:15aTHOMAS COOK : to review financial services division
PU
Thomas Cook : Analyst briefing on Hotels & Resorts business

03/26/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Thomas Cook to host informal analyst briefing on Hotels & Resorts business

26 March 2019 - Thomas Cook will host an informal sell-side analyst briefing on the Hotels & Resorts business on the afternoon of Tuesday 26 March 2019. The discussion will be led by Enric Noguer, Chief Hotels Officer, and will focus on the Group's own-brand hotel portfolio, the pipeline opportunity, the new concept brands and the hotel investment fund. Own-brand hotels are the cornerstone of our holiday strategy, with a higher NPS, higher loyalty and higher returns than the portfolio average.

The company's last trading update was published on 7 February 2019. No new price-sensitive information will be provided at the analyst briefing.

Forthcoming announcement dates

The Group intends to issue results for the six months ended 31 March 2019 on 16 May 2019.

Contact Details:

Analysts & Investors:

Tej Randhawa, Thomas Cook Group

+44 (0) 20 7557 6487

Media:

Chris Alfred, Thomas Cook Group

+44 (0) 20 7294 7203

Disclaimer

Thomas Cook Group plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 16:04:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 9 457 M
EBIT 2019 273 M
Net income 2019 18,5 M
Debt 2019 409 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 7,89
P/E ratio 2020 6,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,09x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Capitalization 406 M
Chart THOMAS COOK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Thomas Cook Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMAS COOK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 0,42  GBP
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Fankhauser Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Louis Meysman Non-Executive Chairman
Sten Daugaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dawn Elizabeth Airey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Martine Germaine Verluyten Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMAS COOK GROUP-14.11%535
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-1.70%193 766
TUI-26.81%5 986
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC8.21%5 155
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS6.55%4 563
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC3.21%3 222
