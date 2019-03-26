Thomas Cook : Analyst briefing on Hotels & Resorts business

Thomas Cook to host informal analyst briefing on Hotels & Resorts business

26 March 2019 - Thomas Cook will host an informal sell-side analyst briefing on the Hotels & Resorts business on the afternoon of Tuesday 26 March 2019. The discussion will be led by Enric Noguer, Chief Hotels Officer, and will focus on the Group's own-brand hotel portfolio, the pipeline opportunity, the new concept brands and the hotel investment fund. Own-brand hotels are the cornerstone of our holiday strategy, with a higher NPS, higher loyalty and higher returns than the portfolio average.

The company's last trading update was published on 7 February 2019. No new price-sensitive information will be provided at the analyst briefing.

Forthcoming announcement dates

The Group intends to issue results for the six months ended 31 March 2019 on 16 May 2019.

Contact Details: