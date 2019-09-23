Thomas Cook : Condor still flying, no need for German repatriation mission - spokesman

"Condor is continuing flight operations as usual, meaning there is no need for a repatriation mission like that done with Germania," the spokesman for the BDL industry association said in an e-mailed statement.

Airline Germania collapsed in February, sparking a major repatriation operation. The collapse of Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, has stranded hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the world, triggering the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

