THOMAS COOK GROUP

Thomas Cook : Condor still flying, no need for German repatriation mission - spokesman

09/23/2019 | 05:06am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Flights by collapsed tour operator Thomas Cook's German subsidiary Condor were operating as normal and there is no need for a major repatriation mission, a spokesman for the German Aviation Association (BDL) said on Monday.

"Condor is continuing flight operations as usual, meaning there is no need for a repatriation mission like that done with Germania," the spokesman for the BDL industry association said in an e-mailed statement.

Airline Germania collapsed in February, sparking a major repatriation operation. The collapse of Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, has stranded hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the world, triggering the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Thomas Escritt, editing by Joseph Nasr)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 9 159 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 -84,5 M
Debt 2019 681 M
Yield 2019 0,35%
P/E ratio 2019 -0,74x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,64x
EV / Sales2019 0,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
Capitalization 52,9 M
Chart THOMAS COOK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Thomas Cook Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMAS COOK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,20  GBp
Last Close Price 3,45  GBp
Spread / Highest target 422%
Spread / Average Target 225%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Fankhauser Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Louis Meysman Non-Executive Chairman
Sten Daugaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dawn Elizabeth Airey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Martine Germaine Verluyten Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMAS COOK GROUP-88.78%66
TUI-22.36%6 189
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS42.46%5 776
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-12.58%3 944
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-7.80%2 879
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.48.74%2 320
