Thomas Cook : Confirmation of Scheme Meeting & Sanctions Hearing

Confirmation of Scheme Meetings and Scheme Sanctions Hearing

16 September 2019 -As part of the process to finalise the full commercial terms between Thomas Cook Group's creditors and stakeholders, the Scheme Meetings and the Schemes Sanction Hearing relating to Thomas Cook Group's proposed recapitalisation will take place on the 27 and 30 September respectively.

The Company continues to target implementation of the recapitalisation in early October.

-ENDS-

This announcement contains forward-looking statements in respect of the Group and its recapitalisation plan. By their nature, these statements involve uncertainty, known and unknown risks and other facts and therefore assurance cannot be given that any particular expectation will be met. In particular, while the Company continues to work towards the implementation of the recapitalisation plan, there can be no assurance that the recapitalisation plan will be implemented unless and until agreements have been reached with several parties and until all conditions are satisfied.

Contact Details: