Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Thomas Cook Group    TCG   GB00B1VYCH82

THOMAS COOK GROUP (TCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thomas Cook : Director Announcement under LR 9.6.11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 12:29pm CET

4 January 2019

Thomas Cook Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director Announcement under LR 9.6.11

The Company announces that Warren Tuckerhas decided to step down from the Board of Thomas Cook Group plc. The decision has been taken to allow Warren to manage his increased non-executive commitments, following the announcement byReckitt Benckiser Group plc this morning that Warren will remain on its Board and Audit Committee for an additional 12 months from its 2019 AGM, having previously intended to retire and step down.Warren's other non-executive commitmentsinclude Tate & Lyle plc, Survitec Limited and the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

He will accordingly retire as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 9 May 2019, being the date of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc'sAGM.

Frank Meysman, Chairman, said: 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Warren for his many valuable contributions to the Board over the past six years'.

Enquiries:

Alice Marsden

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

020 7557 6400

Matthew Magee

Head of Corporate Communications

020 7294 7059

Disclaimer

Thomas Cook Group plc published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 11:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THOMAS COOK GROUP
12:29pTHOMAS COOK : Director Announcement under LR 9.6.11
PU
2018THOMAS COOK : 20 December 2018 Thomas Cook's Expedia Group alliance now live in ..
PU
2018Orascom Development, Thomas Cook ink EGP 200m hotel deal
AQ
2018THOMAS COOK : signs deal for two own-brand hotels in Egypt
PU
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE down sharply as ASOS profit alert sparks wider reta..
RE
2018THOMAS COOK : Annual Report & Accounts 2018 and AGM 2019
PU
2018Brexit-sensitive British stocks wilt as worries return after PM vote
RE
2018TUI Group confident on earnings as it sidesteps tourism sector's woes
RE
2018THOMAS COOK : New routes for Condor from Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Hanover in ...
PU
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil helps FTSE 100 end turbulent week firmer, but Brexit..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 9 684 M
EBIT 2019 286 M
Net income 2019 29,8 M
Debt 2019 292 M
Yield 2019 0,52%
P/E ratio 2019 12,58
P/E ratio 2020 9,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Capitalization 517 M
Chart THOMAS COOK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Thomas Cook Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMAS COOK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,49  GBP
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Fankhauser Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Louis Meysman Non-Executive Chairman
Sten Daugaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dawn Elizabeth Airey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Martine Germaine Verluyten Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMAS COOK GROUP15.67%652
TUI1.46%8 624
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.13%4 476
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS0.09%4 146
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-2.79%3 076
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-4.85%2 441
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.