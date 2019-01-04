Thomas Cook : Director Announcement under LR 9.6.11

4 January 2019

Thomas Cook Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director Announcement under LR 9.6.11

The Company announces that Warren Tuckerhas decided to step down from the Board of Thomas Cook Group plc. The decision has been taken to allow Warren to manage his increased non-executive commitments, following the announcement byReckitt Benckiser Group plc this morning that Warren will remain on its Board and Audit Committee for an additional 12 months from its 2019 AGM, having previously intended to retire and step down.Warren's other non-executive commitmentsinclude Tate & Lyle plc, Survitec Limited and the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

He will accordingly retire as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 9 May 2019, being the date of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc'sAGM.

Frank Meysman, Chairman, said: 'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Warren for his many valuable contributions to the Board over the past six years'.

Enquiries: