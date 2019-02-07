Thomas Cook : Director Announcement under LR 9.6.11

7 February 2019

Thomas Cook Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director Announcement under LR 9.6.11

On 29 November 2018 the Company announced that Sten Daugaard had been appointed as an executive director to serve on the Board as interim CFO. Sten was initially appointed for a one year term. The Company today announces that, in line with its usual approach for executive directors, it has been agreed that the end date of the contract be removed and replaced with a six-month notice period to ensure that Sten continues to be able to support the Company.

