Thomas Cook : Division of responsibilities between Chairman, CEO and the role of the SID

APPENDIX 1

DIVISION OF RESPONSIBILITIES BETWEEN THE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER,

AND THE ROLE OF THE SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Approved by the Board on 20 November 2016.

The UK Corporate Governance Code states that the division of responsibilities between the Chairman and CEO should be clearly established, set out in writing and agreed by the Board.

This document sets out their responsibilities and also the role of the Senior Independent Director and the supporting role of the Company Secretary.

The Role of the Chairman

The Chairman is responsible for the leadership of the Board and creating the conditions to ensure it is effective in all aspects of its role. Specifically, the Chairman is responsible for the following:

Promoting the highest standards of corporate governance and setting clear expectations concerning the Company's culture, values and behaviours; requiring that all Board members are exemplars in these areas.

Through the Nominations Committee, ensuring that the Board and its Committees comprise members who have the appropriate balance of skills, experience, independence and knowledge; and that appropriate succession planning is in place.

Developing effective working relationships with the executive Directors and the CEO in particular, providing regular support and advice while respecting executive responsibility.

Promoting effective relationships between all Board members and encouraging all to engage constructively and openly in all meetings by drawing on their skills, experience, knowledge and, where appropriate, independence.

Setting the agendas for Board meetings, in consultation with the CEO and Company Secretary; ensuring that such agendas, over time, allocate sufficient time for focus on strategy, performance, value creation, accountability, risk and succession planning.

Ensuring Board members receive timely, accurate and high quality information on which the Board can take sound decisions; chairing Board meetings ensuring that adequate time is available for discussion of all agenda items, in particular strategic issues.

Ensuring that appropriate personal objectives are developed and put in place for the CEO; on a quarterly basis, assessing those objectives and providing feedback to him/her; and discussing and agreeing with him/her the level of achievement of the objectives for onward reporting to the Remuneration Committee.

Leading the annual evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board, its Committees and individual Directors and ensuring necessary action is taken on the results.

Ensuring that a well developed induction plan is tailored to the needs of all new Directors and that the ongoing development needs for each of the Directors is monitored and that

