Thomas Cook : Division of responsibilities between Chairman, CEO and the role of the SID

APPENDIX 1
DIVISION OF RESPONSIBILITIES BETWEEN THE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER,
AND THE ROLE OF THE SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Approved by the Board on 20 November 2016.
The UK Corporate Governance Code states that the division of responsibilities between the Chairman and CEO should be clearly established, set out in writing and agreed by the Board.
This document sets out their responsibilities and also the role of the Senior Independent Director and the supporting role of the Company Secretary.
The Role of the Chairman
The Chairman is responsible for the leadership of the Board and creating the conditions to ensure it is effective in all aspects of its role. Specifically, the Chairman is responsible for the following:
Promoting the highest standards of corporate governance and setting clear expectations concerning the Company's culture, values and behaviours; requiring that all Board members are exemplars in these areas.
Through the Nominations Committee, ensuring that the Board and its Committees comprise members who have the appropriate balance of skills, experience, independence and knowledge; and that appropriate succession planning is in place.
Developing effective working relationships with the executive Directors and the CEO in particular, providing regular support and advice while respecting executive responsibility.
Promoting effective relationships between all Board members and encouraging all to engage constructively and openly in all meetings by drawing on their skills, experience, knowledge and, where appropriate, independence.
Setting the agendas for Board meetings, in consultation with the CEO and Company Secretary; ensuring that such agendas, over time, allocate sufficient time for focus on strategy, performance, value creation, accountability, risk and succession planning.
Ensuring Board members receive timely, accurate and high quality information on which the Board can take sound decisions; chairing Board meetings ensuring that adequate time is available for discussion of all agenda items, in particular strategic issues.
Ensuring that appropriate personal objectives are developed and put in place for the CEO; on a quarterly basis, assessing those objectives and providing feedback to him/her; and discussing and agreeing with him/her the level of achievement of the objectives for onward reporting to the Remuneration Committee.
Leading the annual evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board, its Committees and individual Directors and ensuring necessary action is taken on the results.
Ensuring that a well developed induction plan is tailored to the needs of all new Directors and that the ongoing development needs for each of the Directors is monitored and that
they have the opportunity to continually refresh their skills and knowledge and maintain a thorough understanding of the Company's business issues.
Ensuring that the Company maintains effective communication with shareholders and other stakeholders, recognising that whilst he should discuss governance and strategy with major shareholders, most shareholder contact will be with the CEO and CFO. Ensuring that the Board is made aware of shareholder issues and concerns.
Company Secretary's support for the Chairman
The Chairman is supported in delivering the responsibilities listed above by the Company Secretary. Specifically:
The Company Secretary supports the Chairman and advises the Board and its Committees, through the Chairman, on all governance matters.
Under the direction of the Chairman, the Company Secretary's responsibilities include ensuring good information flows within the Board and its Committees and between senior management andnon-executive Directors, as well as facilitating induction and assisting with professional development as required.
The Role of the CEO
The CEO is the most senior executive Director on the Board and is responsible for running all aspects of the business.
The role of the CEO includes, but is not limited to, responsibility for the following:
Development of strategy and its implementation, following approval by the Board.
Development of the annual budget and its implementation, following approval by the Board.
Regular reporting to the Board of progress in respect of the strategy, the Company's performance and operational matters; and bringing to the Board's attention all matters that materially affect or are capable of materially affecting the achievement of strategy or the performance of the Company.
Ensuring that the Board knows the executive directors' views on business issues and explaining (in a balanced way) any divergence of view in the executive team before a final decision on an issue is taken.
Meeting with the Chairman on a regular basis to keep him informed of all important matters.
Monitoring and maintaining standards of corporate governance; developing, communicating and embedding effective business and financial controls and risk identification and management processes across the Group. Ensuring that across the Group, all laws and regulations are complied with.
Developing appropriate values and standards of business conduct, in line with the
Board's expectations; providing clear leadership in responsible business conduct; and ensuring that this is effectively communicated to, and embedded amongst, all employees across the Group. Leading the senior management team to act as exemplars in this area.
Making certain that the Board is made aware of employee views on relevant issues.
Ensuring that the Group meets its obligations in respect of corporate responsibility as defined by the Board.
Developing senior talent development and succession plans and presenting those to the Board on an annual basis; creating the appropriate organisational design and environment across the Group for the recruitment, engagement, retention and development of the people at all levels necessary to deliver the strategy.
Setting objectives for direct reports and assess and provide feedback on the achievement of the objectives on a regular basis
Representing the Company and furthering its best interest with the business community, investors and analysts, the media, customers, suppliers, the public and acting as the
Company's principal spokesperson.
The Role of the Senior Independent Director
In normal times, the role of the Senior Independent Director is to:
Provide a sounding Board for the Chairman and provide support for the Chairman in the delivery of his objectives.
Serve as an intermediary for the other Directors when necessary.
Chair the Board and general meetings of shareholders in the event that the Chairman is unable to attend.
Lead the evaluation of the Chairman, without the Chairman present and taking into account the views of the executive Directors, at least annually and on such other occasions as are deemed appropriate and including communicating results of the evaluation to the Chairman.
Be available to shareholders if they have concerns which contact through the normal channels of Chairman, CEO or other executive Directors has failed to resolve or for which such contact is inappropriate.
Work with the Nominations Committee to take responsibility for an orderly succession process for the Chairman.
If the Board is undergoing a period of stress, the Senior Independent Director will work with the Chairman, the CEO and other Directors or shareholders, as required, to resolve significant issues.
