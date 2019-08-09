Log in
Thomas Cook : First photos from Casa Cook Ibiza released following launch

0
08/09/2019

First photos from Casa Cook Ibiza released following launch

August 09, 2019

The first images from Casa Cook Ibiza have been released following the opening on 23 July 2019.

The adults-only hotel in Cala Gracio, a secluded bay just outside San Antonio, will open in two stages - a soft-launch this year with 80 rooms - and then fully next year with an additional 60 rooms and 50 suites as well as another restaurant, bar and 50m pool.

Phase one includes two penthouse suites with large terraces as well as six swim-up pool rooms. The spa offers a range of treatments using all-natural products and the open-air yoga shala located in the penthouse provides stunning views across the bay. There is a small gym in the spa for guests booking this year, with a larger gym coming in the second phase of the development.

Casa Cook Ibiza mixes minimalism with Mediterranean living, the rooms reflect their local surroundings and blend the interior and exterior spaces with large windows and balconies or terraces. The décor is peppered with refined natural materials, such as rattan, stained oak, reclaimed timber and concrete softened with palms and local foliage.

This is the fourth hotel from Thomas Cook under its hero lifestyle hotel brand. The collection's first hotel opened in Rhodes in 2016 and its second in Kos in 2017. Casa Cook recently opened a family hotel in Chania, Crete and opens a second in El Gouna, Egypt later this year.

The Casa Cook concept was introduced three years ago with the aim of attracting a new generation of holidaymakers to Thomas Cook. Since the first opening in May 2016, 75% of customers staying at Casa Cook hotels have been new to Thomas Cook.

Four nights on a bed & breakfast basis at Casa Cook Ibiza starts from £804 per person. Price is based on two adults sharing, departing from London Gatwick on 15 August 2019, including 15k luggage and resort transfers. Thomas Cook Tour Operations terms and conditions apply.

Disclaimer

Thomas Cook Group plc published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:05:11 UTC
