Thomas Cook Group

THOMAS COOK GROUP (TCG)
News 
News

Thomas Cook : Holding(s) in Company

09/14/2018 | 10:18am CEST

CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ('CRMC'). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ('CGII'), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies ('CGII management companies'): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Thomas Cook Group plc for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

Disclaimer

Thomas Cook Group plc published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:17:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 9 391 M
EBIT 2018 322 M
Net income 2018 16,0 M
Debt 2018 101 M
Yield 2018 1,21%
P/E ratio 2018 22,41
P/E ratio 2019 11,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,14x
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
Capitalization 1 168 M
Chart THOMAS COOK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Thomas Cook Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMAS COOK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,30  GBP
Spread / Average Target 71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Fankhauser Group CEO & COO, Director
François Louis Meysman Non-Executive Chairman
Bill Scott Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dawn Elizabeth Airey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Martine Germaine Verluyten Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMAS COOK GROUP-38.12%1 532
TUI-13.19%10 176
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC14.98%5 526
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS4.77%5 112
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC26.01%4 194
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-5.36%2 922
