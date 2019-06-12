Thomas Cook : It's all the rage and more at the latest Cook's Club Hotels

It's all the rage and more at the latest Cook's Club Hotels

June 12, 2019

Thomas Cook has built on the popularity of the innovative entertainment available at its first Cook's Club Hotel that opened in Crete last year, giving holidaymakers the chance to enjoy the non-traditional activities at its two new Cook's Clubs Hotels in Turkey this summer.

Located on the beachfront and with the lively bars and restaurants of Alanya on your doorstep, guests staying at the 115-room Cook's Club Alanya can now let loose in the rage room, challenge friends to 3D virtual reality games or hire the private party room with friends.

If a relaxing getaway in a secluded waterfront location is more your bag, why not head to the 130-room Cook's Club Adakoy Marmaris, but don't fear, there is a newly opened exclusive private party room including disco and DJ with extensive playlist, video screen and karaoke.

The latest in a series of Cook's Club openings this Summer is Cook's Club Sunny Beach which welcomes holidaymakers from this week. It's the fifth new property for Summer 19 following openings in Turkey, Spain and Greece.

In true Cook's Club fashion, Sunny Beach will continue to focus on the things that matter to a new generation of travellers: cool, contemporary design; great food and drink and music from day to night, all at an affordable price.

Cook's Club Sunny Beach is an eclectic oasis in the southern part of this busy resort and just 400m from the beach and picture-perfect ancient town of Nessebar. Guests can enjoy relaxed tunes played by the DJ while sipping a signature cocktail, cool off in the large swimming pool or get some exercise in the well-equipped gym. The 428 rooms are all in a modern bohemian style with air conditioning, shower room, mini-fridge and flat screen TV.

Seven nights on a self-catering basis at Cook's Club Alanya start from £429 per person. Add breakfast at £100 per person and half board at £256 per person. Rage room starts from five euros per person including protective clothing, 3D VR gaming starts from three euros per person and the private party room is 60 euros per hour including the DJ.

Price is based two adults sharing, departing from London Gatwick on 17 July 219, including 15 kg luggage and resort transfers. Thomas Cook Tour Operations terms and conditions apply.

Seven nights on an all-inclusive basis at Cook's Club Adakoy Marmaris start from £551 per person. Private party room is one euro per minute whatever the party size.

Price is based two adults sharing, departing from London Gatwick on 16 July 219, including 15 kg luggage and resort transfers. Thomas Cook Tour Operations terms and conditions apply.

Seven nights on an all-inclusive basis at Cook's Club Sunny Beach start from £589 per person. Bed and breakfast is available from £459 per person.

Price is based two adults sharing, departing from London Gatwick on 13 July 219, including 15 kg luggage and resort transfers. Thomas Cook Tour Operations terms and conditions apply.

For more information see www.thomascook.com, call 0844 412 5970 or visit a Thomas Cook store.

Cook's Club Hotels are located at: Adakoy Marmaris (Turkey), Cook's Club Alanya (Turkey), Cook's Club Palma Beach (Majorca). Cook's Club Tigaki Kos, Cook's Club Sunny Beach and Cook's Club Hersonissos Crete.

About Thomas Cook Group

Thomas Cook Group plc. is one of the world's leading leisure travel groups, with sales of £9.6 billion in the year ended 30 September 2018. It is supported by 21,000 employees and has 200 own-brand hotels. It operates from 16 source markets and serves over 22 million customers annually. Thomas Cook Group plc's shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (TCG).