Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Thomas Cook Group    TCG   GB00B1VYCH82

THOMAS COOK GROUP

(TCG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/20 11:37:15 am
3.539 GBp   -20.49%
12:17aKey dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
RE
12:16aTHOMAS COOK CEO ON LIQUIDATION : 'I apologise'
RE
12:16aTHOMAS COOK COLLAPSES : What next and why?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thomas Cook : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 01:53am EDT

(Reuters) - Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, collapsed on Monday, stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

Following are key dates from the history of Thomas Cook and the most recent developments as reported by Reuters.

1841 - Thomas Cook organises his first excursion, a rail journey from Leicester in central England to the neighbouring town of Loughborough. A special train carries some 500 passengers a distance of 12 miles and back for a temperance (anti-alcohol) meeting.

1855 - Thomas Cook's first continental tour. He takes two parties from the eastern English port of Harwich to Antwerp, then to Brussels, Cologne, Heidelberg, Strasbourg and, finally, to Paris for the International Exhibition.

Cook offers a complete holiday "package" (comprising travel, accommodation and food) for the first time. Thomas also offers a foreign exchange service for the first time.

1865 - Thomas Cook opens his first high-street shop in Fleet Street, London.

1874 - Thomas Cook launches "Cook's Circular Note" a precursor of the travellers cheque, in New York.

1896 - Thomas Cook & Son is appointed Official Passenger Agent for the first modern Olympic Games in Athens.

1919 - Thos Cook & Son, as the company was then known, is the first travel agent in Britain to advertise pleasure trips by air.

1928 - Frank and Ernest Cook, the two surviving grandsons of Thomas Cook, retire, selling the business to the Compagnie Internationale des Wagons-Lits et des Grands Express Européens.

1948 - Becomes state-owned under the British Transport Holding Company.

1972 - Privatised and bought by a consortium of Britain's Midland Bank, Trust House Forte and the Automobile Association.

1990 - Thomas Cook becomes the world's leading foreign exchange retailer when it acquires the retail foreign exchange operations of Deak International.

1992 - Westdeutsche Landesbank, Germany's third largest bank, and the LTU Group, Germany's leading charter airline, acquire the Thomas Cook Group from Midland Bank.

1994 - Thomas Cook acquires Interpayment Services Limited, a subsidiary of Barclays bank, to become the largest supplier of travellers cheques outside the United States.

1994 - Thomas Cook sells its travel management business to American Express.

1999 - The European Commission approves the merger of Thomas Cook and Carlson Leisure Group's UK travel interests.

2001 - Thomas Cook completes the sale of its Global and Financial Services division to Travelex.

2001 - Thomas Cook is acquired by the German travel company Condor & Neckermann, which changes its name to Thomas Cook AG.

2007 - Thomas Cook AG and MyTravel Group plc merge to form Thomas Cook Group plc, bringing a stronger Nordic focus with the incorporation of the Ving, Spies and Tjäreborg businesses.

2011 - Thomas Cook merges its UK retail operations with those of the Co-operative Group and the Midlands Co-operative Society, creating the UK's largest chain of travel agents.

2015 - Thomas Cook Group plc announces a new strategic partnership with Chinese investment group Fosun International Limited.

May 16, 2019 - Company issues its third profit warning in less than a year, saying discounting and higher fuel and hotel costs will hurt it during the peak summer season.

August 2019 - Thomas Cook agrees the main terms of a rescue package that will see Fosun Tourism take over its tour operations and creditor banks and bondholders acquire its airline.

September 2019 - Thomas Cook seeks an additional 200 million pounds to see the company through the winter season when business is slow.

Sept. 22, 2019 - Thomas Cook executives meet lenders and creditors in London to try to thrash out a last-ditch deal to keep the company afloat.

Sept. 23, 2019 - Thomas Cook announces collapse after it failed to secure a rescue package. CEO issues apology.

(Compiled by Keith Weir; editing by Darren Schuettler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THOMAS COOK GROUP
02:23aON BEACH : Holiday provider On The Beach flags costs from Thomas Cook collapse
RE
02:05aPM Johnson questions whether Thomas Cook bosses 'properly incentivised'
RE
02:05aHundreds of thousands stranded as travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
RE
02:03aHundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
RE
01:53aTHOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
RE
01:53aUK PM Johnson questions whether Thomas Cook bosses 'properly incentivized'
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12aTHOMAS COOK COLLAPSES : What next and why?
RE
01:12aTHOMAS COOK CEO ON LIQUIDATION : 'I apologise'
RE
12:53aFleet of over 100 jets operated by troubled Thomas Cook
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 9 159 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 -84,5 M
Debt 2019 681 M
Yield 2019 0,35%
P/E ratio 2019 -0,74x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,64x
EV / Sales2019 0,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
Capitalization 52,9 M
Chart THOMAS COOK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Thomas Cook Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMAS COOK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,20  GBp
Last Close Price 3,45  GBp
Spread / Highest target 422%
Spread / Average Target 225%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Fankhauser Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Louis Meysman Non-Executive Chairman
Sten Daugaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dawn Elizabeth Airey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Martine Germaine Verluyten Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMAS COOK GROUP-88.78%66
TUI-22.36%6 189
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS42.46%5 776
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-12.58%3 944
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-7.80%2 879
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.48.74%2 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group