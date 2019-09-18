Log in
THOMAS COOK GROUP

(TCG)

THOMAS COOK GROUP

(TCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thomas Cook : Panel to rule on credit dispute key to Thomas Cook's future

09/18/2019 | 01:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past a Thomas Cook shop in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - A panel of bankers will rule on Thursday whether some investors in Thomas Cook's credit are due a payout under bankruptcy rules, a decision that could smooth a rescue of the world's oldest travel company.

The British firm, which employs 21,000 people across 16 countries, agreed the key terms of a rescue deal with Chinese shareholder Fosun last month. But it must be approved by creditors next week.

Holders of Credit Default Swaps (CDS), instruments used to insure exposure to credit, are digging in for a payout for their bets against the company.

Following Thomas Cook's filing for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the United States, Credit Derivatives Determinations Committees (DCs) have been asked to adjudge: "Has a Bankruptcy Credit Event occurred with respect to Thomas Cook Group PLC?"

If the answer is yes, it is likely to remove the risk of the CDS holders rejecting the restructuring plan next week in order to get paid.

"Some debtholders would simply try to block the vote for the rescue plan if they were not helped in activating the CDS," said an analyst at a European bank, who declined to be named.

Even if the DCs rule not to trigger the payout, however, Thomas Cook can decide to do so itself, according to regulatory filings.

Thomas Cook declined to comment, while the DCs, which are made up of representatives from big banks, were not immediately available for comment.

Chapter 15 is a technical process that Thomas Cook must undergo before its rescue plan is voted on. It does not involve a bankruptcy process of any kind in relation to Thomas Cook.

If the DCs deem there has not been a "Bankruptcy Credit Event", attention will turn to a meeting scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, when creditors will vote on Thomas Cook's rescue plan. A court date to approve the plan is scheduled for Sept 30.

If creditors vote to reject the plan, that would leave the firm scrabbling to secure its future by early October and the off-peak winter season, when cash reserves are low.

The creditor meeting, originally expected to take place on Sept. 18, was rescheduled on Monday "as part of the process to finalise the full commercial terms between Thomas Cook Group's creditors and stakeholders."

Thomas Cook's 2022 euro-denominated bonds <GB153132429=> were last indicated at just over 10 cents in the euro, according to Tradeweb. Latest CDS pricing indicates an implied probability of default on Thomas Cook of 96%, data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.

The company's shares closed at 4.5 pence, down 97.6% from highs hit in March 2014.

Thomas Cook has struggled with intense competition in popular destinations, high debt levels and an unusually hot summer in 2018, which reduced its last-minute bookings

Under the terms of its rescue deal, Fosun - whose Chinese parent owns all-inclusive holiday firm Club Med - will contribute 450 million pounds of new money in return for at least 75% of Travel Cook's tour operator business and 25% of its airline.

Thomas Cook's lending banks and bondholders will stump up a further 450 million pounds and convert their existing debt to equity, giving them in total about 75% of the airline and up to 25% in the tour operator business.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Karin Strohecker and Josephine Mason in London and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : Thomas Cook Group, Fosun Tourism Group
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP End-of-day quote.
THOMAS COOK GROUP 0.13% 4.5 Delayed Quote.-85.39%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 9 159 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 -84,5 M
Debt 2019 681 M
Yield 2019 0,27%
P/E ratio 2019 -0,96x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,14x
EV / Sales2019 0,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
Capitalization 68,9 M
Chart THOMAS COOK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Thomas Cook Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMAS COOK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,20  GBp
Last Close Price 4,49  GBp
Spread / Highest target 301%
Spread / Average Target 149%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Fankhauser Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Louis Meysman Non-Executive Chairman
Sten Daugaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dawn Elizabeth Airey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Martine Germaine Verluyten Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMAS COOK GROUP-85.39%86
TUI-22.54%6 205
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS42.43%5 769
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-8.32%4 132
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-6.48%2 920
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.42.27%2 215
Categories
