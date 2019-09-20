Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Thomas Cook Group    TCG   GB00B1VYCH82

THOMAS COOK GROUP

(TCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thomas Cook : confirms lenders' request for extra £200 million in rescue deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 02:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Thomas Cook logo

LONDON (Reuters) - British travel firm Thomas Cook on Friday said an extra 200 million pounds had been requested by stakeholders in talks to finalise the restructuring plan to save the company.

The world's oldest holiday company, agreed the key terms of a 900 million pound recapitalisation plan in a deal with Chinese shareholder Fosun last month, but on Thursday a source said that lenders were demanding another 200 million pounds in underwritten funds.

"Discussions to agree final terms on the recapitalisation and reorganisation of the Company are continuing between the company and a range of stakeholders," Thomas Cook said in a statement.

"These discussions include a recent request for a seasonal standby facility of 200 million pounds, on top of the previously announced 900 million pounds injection of new capital."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP End-of-day quote.
THOMAS COOK GROUP -1.09% 4.451 Delayed Quote.-85.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THOMAS COOK GROUP
02:37aTHOMAS COOK : Media speculation on proposed recapitalisation
PU
02:25aTHOMAS COOK : confirms lenders' request for extra £200 million in rescue deal
RE
09/19Thomas Cook hit with extra funding demand, threatening rescue
RE
09/18THOMAS COOK : Panel to rule on credit dispute key to Thomas Cook's future
RE
09/16THOMAS COOK : Amended notice of scheme meetings
PU
09/16THOMAS COOK : Amended instructions and guidance for scheme creditors
PU
09/16THOMAS COOK : Confirmation of Scheme Meeting & Sanctions Hearing
PU
09/10THOMAS COOK : predicts travel trends for 2020
PU
09/06THOMAS COOK : Casa Cook Ibiza forms partnership with Papua New Guinea workers ....
PU
09/04THOMAS COOK : guide to the best of late summer sun
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 9 159 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 -84,5 M
Debt 2019 681 M
Yield 2019 0,27%
P/E ratio 2019 -0,95x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,13x
EV / Sales2019 0,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
Capitalization 68,5 M
Chart THOMAS COOK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Thomas Cook Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMAS COOK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,20  GBp
Last Close Price 4,47  GBp
Spread / Highest target 303%
Spread / Average Target 151%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Fankhauser Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Louis Meysman Non-Executive Chairman
Sten Daugaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dawn Elizabeth Airey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Martine Germaine Verluyten Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMAS COOK GROUP-85.47%86
TUI-22.57%6 265
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS42.36%5 765
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-8.93%4 141
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-6.69%2 925
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.51.42%2 309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group