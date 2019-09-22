Log in
THOMAS COOK GROUP

THOMAS COOK GROUP

(TCG)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Thomas Cook : customers say hotel in Tunisia stopped them leaving

0
09/22/2019
FILE PHOTO: The beach in Hammamet

TUNIS (Reuters) - British tourists in Tunisia said their hotel stopped them leaving for several hours on Saturday night over concerns about payment by their holiday operator Thomas Cook, though the Tunisian government said the incident was a misunderstanding.

Gary Seale, a guest at the Orangers Hotel in Hammamet, posted on Facebook at 9.39pm: "security have refused to let us out of the hotel and barricaded us in". He later posted that he reached the airport later on Saturday and flew home on Sunday.

The incident came amid growing concerns raised by some customers of Thomas Cook, as the company's bosses met lenders and creditors in London in a last-ditch attempt to raise 200 million pounds ($250 million) to keep it afloat.

The British government has said it has plans in place to bring home stranded holidaymakers if Thomas Cook - the world's oldest travel company - goes out of business.

Thomas Cook itself was not immediately available to comment, but it has been using its social media channels to reassure customers that the company is still operating as normal.

The company said https://bit.ly/2moNGOB on Twitter on Sunday it would refund customers who paid on their credit cards for their hotel before leaving Tunisia and would not be sending any new arrivals to Les Orangers, Tunisia.

Tunisia's Tourism Ministry on Sunday attributed the incident to a "misunderstanding" and said the tourists had been able to leave on the flight on which were originally booked.

"Fourteen tourists were asked to wait a few minutes to confirm with the representative of Thomas Cook... and quickly got the agreement, and the tourists left and traveled on time last night," the ministry said in a statement.

Tourism, a critical sector for Tunisia's economy, was hit hard in 2015 by two militant attacks that killed scores of people, with tourist numbers only recovering this year according to the government.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara and Angus McDowall, additional reporting by Kate Holton and Sathvik N from Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Evans)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 9 159 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 -84,5 M
Debt 2019 681 M
Yield 2019 0,35%
P/E ratio 2019 -0,74x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,64x
EV / Sales2019 0,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
Capitalization 52,9 M
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Fankhauser Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Louis Meysman Non-Executive Chairman
Sten Daugaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dawn Elizabeth Airey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Martine Germaine Verluyten Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMAS COOK GROUP-88.78%66
TUI-22.36%6 189
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS42.46%5 776
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-12.58%3 944
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-7.80%2 879
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.48.74%2 320
