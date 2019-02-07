Thomas Cook : puts airline business up for sale to raise cash

The company said it was launching a strategic review as it needed more resources and financial flexibility after two profit warnings in quick succession late last year.

"We are at an early stage in this review process which will consider all options to enhance value to shareholders and intensify our strategic focus," Chief Executive Peter Fankhauser said in a statement.

The oldest travel company in the world, Thomas Cook was hurt by a heatwave that gripped northern Europe last year and deterred holiday makers from booking lucrative last minute deals. That led the company to cut its profit forecast twice in two months in the second half of last year.

Thomas Cook said it had made progress in managing its cost base but that bookings for this summer reflected consumer uncertainty, especially in Britain. In the first-quarter trading update, it said it would not change its outlook for the full-year.

Its airline business fared much better than the tour operator segment last year, and grew its profit by 35 million pounds. The tour operator business profit fell 88 million pounds.

The Group Airline consists of Germany's Condor, and UK, Scandinavian and Spanish divisions. In all, it operates 103 aircraft and posted a 37 percent rise in operating profit last year to 129 million pounds.

