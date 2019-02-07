Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Thomas Cook Group    TCG   GB00B1VYCH82

THOMAS COOK GROUP (TCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/06 11:35:05 am
31.08 GBp   +6.58%
02:28aTHOMAS COOK : puts airline business up for sale to raise cash
RE
02:20aTHOMAS COOK : Director Announcement under LR 9.6.11
PU
02:15aTHOMAS COOK : First Quarter Trading Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Thomas Cook : puts airline business up for sale to raise cash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:28am EST
Illustration photo of a Thomas Cook logo

LONDON (Reuters) - Travel group Thomas Cook said on Thursday it was willing to sell its airline business to raise cash and help it recover from a rough 2018 and weaker demand in 2019.

The company said it was launching a strategic review as it needed more resources and financial flexibility after two profit warnings in quick succession late last year.

"We are at an early stage in this review process which will consider all options to enhance value to shareholders and intensify our strategic focus," Chief Executive Peter Fankhauser said in a statement.

The oldest travel company in the world, Thomas Cook was hurt by a heatwave that gripped northern Europe last year and deterred holiday makers from booking lucrative last minute deals. That led the company to cut its profit forecast twice in two months in the second half of last year.

Thomas Cook said it had made progress in managing its cost base but that bookings for this summer reflected consumer uncertainty, especially in Britain. In the first-quarter trading update, it said it would not change its outlook for the full-year.

Its airline business fared much better than the tour operator segment last year, and grew its profit by 35 million pounds. The tour operator business profit fell 88 million pounds.

The Group Airline consists of Germany's Condor, and UK, Scandinavian and Spanish divisions. In all, it operates 103 aircraft and posted a 37 percent rise in operating profit last year to 129 million pounds.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THOMAS COOK GROUP
02:28aTHOMAS COOK : puts airline business up for sale to raise cash
RE
02:20aTHOMAS COOK : Director Announcement under LR 9.6.11
PU
02:15aTHOMAS COOK : First Quarter Trading Statement
PU
02:15aTHOMAS COOK : First Quarter Trading Statement 2019
PU
01/23THOMAS COOK : signs for two new own-brand properties in China
AQ
01/22EXPLAINER : The shareholder puzzle facing airlines after Brexit
RE
01/21THOMAS COOK : China plans two further own-brand hotels
PU
01/14THOMAS COOK : Airline launches 'HELLO Holiday' peaks campaign
PU
01/04THOMAS COOK : Director Announcement under LR 9.6.11
PU
2018THOMAS COOK : 20 December 2018 Thomas Cook's Expedia Group alliance now live in ..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 9 734 M
EBIT 2019 279 M
Net income 2019 21,6 M
Debt 2019 296 M
Yield 2019 0,60%
P/E ratio 2019 9,70
P/E ratio 2020 7,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,07x
Capitalization 477 M
Chart THOMAS COOK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Thomas Cook Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THOMAS COOK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,47  GBP
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Fankhauser Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Louis Meysman Non-Executive Chairman
Sten Daugaard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dawn Elizabeth Airey Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Martine Germaine Verluyten Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMAS COOK GROUP1.04%617
TUI9.63%9 219
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC0.76%4 712
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS11.09%4 677
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.90%3 233
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.45%2 751
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.