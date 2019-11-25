Thomson Resources : AGM - Presentation 0 11/25/2019 | 06:08pm EST Send by mail :

Gold and Tin in Central NSW ASX: TMZ AGM Presentation November 2019 Investment highlights Portfolio focused on gold and tin in Central NSW Historic Mine and spoil at Harry Smith Gold Significant gold portfolio producing great intercepts across numerous historic gold workings

2019 drilling results at Harry Smith recorded intercepts including 9m @ 9.2g/t from 38m depth (ASX release 16 January 2019)

Yalgogrin Gold Field acquisition - high grade surface gold to 4 oz/ton with minimal modern exploration

All prospects have potential for strike extensions under cover

All drilling programs to date have made substantial intersections EMERGING EXPLORER WITH GOLD AND TIN PROJECTS 2 Corporate snapshot Thomson Resources owns a portfolio of high grade gold and tin exploration projects located in NSW Company overview Central NSW gold - multiple prospect potential: standout is Harry Smith with recent 9m at 9g/t Au from 28m

All drilling programs to date have made substantial intersections

Prudent capital management through JVs and only 1 capital raising since listing in 2010 Financial information Share price (20 Nov 2019) A$.033 Number of shares 118.8m Market Capitalisation A$3.9m Cash (30 Sep 2019) A$0.1m Debt (30 Sep 2018) Nil Enterprise value A$3.8m Share price performance 2019 Va ri s can Mi nes 15.2% Minotaur Exploration 12.4% BNP Paribas Nominees 8.4% Australian Mineral & Water Drilling (AMWD) 8.2% Bacchus Resources 5.0% Top 20 Shareholders 77.2% 3 Exploration portfolio Portfolio of tier 1 and high impact exploration projects - including the flagship gold and tin projects in NSW CENTRAL NSW TIN 1 Ardlethan Tin Field Ownership: 100%

Commodities: Tin

Five new greisens discovered

All open, require further drilling 2 Mt Paynter Ownership: 100%

Commodities: Tin, Tungsten

Small JORC resource, potential to grow CENTRAL NSW GOLD 3 Harry Smith (EL8531) • Ownership: 100% • Commodities: Gol d • Two Lodes (200-400m exposed) • Produced 22,000 ounces of gold to 1941 • Last drilling - 9m at 9 g/t Au from 28m 4 Yalgogrin • Ownership: 100% • Commodities: Gol d • 11km of historical workings • 128 g/t rock chip at surface 4 NSW GOLD OVERVIEW 5 1 Central NSW Gold and Tin - Granite related Tenements overview Four Exploration Licences (ELs) - Thomson 100%, one application

Multiple gold prospects

Related to granite contacts or major faults intersecting granite

Faults and Granites are in the hanging wall of the west-dipping Gilmore Fault Zone

west-dipping Gilmore Fault Zone 'Harry Smith' prospect

Inaugural drilling by TMZ in Q1 2018 included 54m @ 1.0g/t Au Last program 1 - 9m at 9.2 g/t Au from 38m - open

Yalgogrin Gold Field

11km strike length of known gold workings These occur in clusters close to the granite contact Recorded production was over 15,000 ozs Au Limited and only shallow drilling recorded

1: See ASX release 16 January 2019 6 1 Central NSW Gold: EL 8531 Thomson owns a portfolio of gold projects in NSW which target a variety of historical gold workings Tenement overview Overview with airborne magnetic image EL 8531 'Frying Pan' - Thomson 100%

Multiple gold prospects, 30 km from Ardlethan

'Old Belmore' and 'Gladstone' prospects

1000m line of workings No drilling recorded

'Mallee Hen' prospect

Closer to Ardlethan - 15km Quartz vein was worked on four levels but only to depth of 52m Recorded production was over 5,000 ozs Au No drilling recorded

1: See ASX release 16 January 2019 7 3 Central NSW gold: Drilling at Harry Smith Three lodes - Harry Smith, Golden Spray and Silver Spray Three lodes - Harry Smith, Golden Spray and Silver Spray

2019 results 1 from Silver Spray

from Silver Spray HSRC08 - 49m at 0.8 g/t Au from 30m inc. 5m at 2.6 g/t Au HSRC09 - 17m at 5.2 g/t Au from 38m inc. 9m at 9.2 g/t Au

Golden Spray in 2019

HSRC10 - 22m at 1.6 g/t Au from 30m

Harry Smith in 2019

HSRC14 - 12m at 1.2 g/t Au from 63m

Thomson's previous 2018 drilling intersected 2 at Golden Spray

at Golden Spray HSRC04 - 54m @ 1.0g/t Au from 8m depth, inc. 12m @ 2.1g/t

1: See ASX release 16 January 2019. 2: See ASX release 26 March 2018 8 1 Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin Thomson owns a portfolio of gold projects in NSW which target a variety of historical gold workings EL 8684 'Yalgogrin' - Thomson 100%, acquired from Bacchus Resources

Also ELA 5689 'Gibsonvale South' - Thomson 100%

And EL8163 'Gibsonvale' - Riverston Tin PL (Thomson 100%, alluvial mining leases excluded)

Multiple gold prospects associated with granite intrusions

'Cherry Tree' prospect

Bacchus surface outcrop - 128 g/t Au (4 oz/ton) Limited RAB drilling only - 12 holes to max depth 30m, best 10m at 0.7 g/t Au 500m mineralised trend (NE-SW) with multiple old workings

'Bursted Boulder' prospect

500m cross cutting mineralised trends Historic (Cullen Resources 2005) rock chips up to 51 g/t Au One line of drilling, best 6m at 1.6 g/t Au from 14m depth

Multiple other prospects

Like Scoop Holes chip to 49 g/t Au, no drilling; Eureka chips to 16 g/t Au, 4 holes best 12m at 1.1 g/t Au; Troys chips to 16.1 g/t Au, no drilling; Amaroo chips to 15.6 g/t Au, no drilling

Overview with airborne magnetic image ELA5869 For details see Thomson's ASX release 15 October 2019 9 1 Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Previous Exploration Rock Chips

Map shows northern half of EL8684 Anomalous Rock Chips largely around and from historical workings (shallow pits and shafts) 583 reported samples - 10% (56) of these are above 5 g/t Au; 28% (163) are above 1 g/t Au 5 main prospects: Cherry Tree, Bursted Boulder, Eureka, Junction, Scoop Holes. All have multiple lines of historic workings Most associated with granite contact

For details see Thomson's ASX release 15 October 2019 10 1 Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Previous Exploration Drilling

Zoomed in to the 5 best prospects Historic workings and gold in rock chips shown as "Mineralised areas" 117 drill holes 90 holes did not test basement (47 RAB/Aircore, 43 Auger) - average depth 26m 27 Percussion or RC - average depth 47m - still very shallow 14 had significant gold intercepts, although low level - none followed up Many holes ended in alteration or mineralisation

For details see Thomson's ASX release 15 October 2019 11 1 Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Bursted Boulder Prospect - Section 'Bursted Boulder South' prospect

Drill section Max 30m depth Large gaps - 120m drill line, only 40m coverage Not under best surface gold Holes terminate still in gold or mineralised zone Bursted Boulder North - Not drilled

For details see Thomson's ASX release 15 October 2019 12 1 Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Prospect Summary Name Previous Surface Previous Drilling Summary and Next Steps Cherry 40 rock chips, average 10.2 14 shallow RAB holes ("CTP"), some with RAB drilling has not tested basement rocks, so Tree g/t Au (up to 128 g/t) percussion tails. 4 low level intercepts, effective drilling is required targeted on high best 10m at 0.7 g/t Au from 10m depth. grade workings. Bursted North part - 40 chips, average 3 very shallow RAB holes ("BBP5-7") Main workings have not been drill tested - Boulder 10.6 g/t Au up to 104 g/t. 100m east of main workings. follow up required Bursted South part - 68 chips, average 5 RAB, 4 percussion. Complex area of Drilling didn't target deepest workings or Boulder 2.0 g/t Au up to 23 g/t multiple lines of lodes. Best drill section highest rock chips, and left big gaps in the on previous slide. coverage. Eureka 18 chips, average 0.5 g/t Au 4 deep RC holes, best 12m at 1.1 g/t Au Workings have been bulldozed, so location up to 1.0 g/t from 27m problematic. Wide intercept is encouraging. Junction 33 chips, average 2.1 g/t Au 2 RAB, 5 Aircore, 2 RC. Best in RC hole This area was reportedly the biggest historic up to 5.8 g/t J1, 6m at 0.8 g/t Au from 36m. producer. Western half is subject to Native Title. Research is ongoing. Scoop 10 chips, average 3.2 g/t Au 3 deep RC holes, 1 auger. Best 1m at 1.0 Less workings than those above and lower Holes up to 16.0 g/t g/t Au. priority, but limited drilling to date doesn't reflect surface grades. More drilling needed. There are several additional prospects -some with no drilling reported (Great Eastern, Southern Cross) and others with drill intercepts away from historical workings e.g. Democrat Numbers of chips and drill holes includes all reported in the mineralised areas shown on Slide 11 13 NSW TIN OVERVIEW 14 1 NSW tin summary Thomson has tin assets and projects with potential across NSW Thomson Resources NSW Projects EL 8260 (Bygoo) surrounds the old Ardlethan tin mine

Discovered three new tin greisens at Bygoo North, working towards

JORC Potential at Ardlethan as well as at numerous old workings on the Ardlethan granite (Big Bygoo, Bald Hill etc). Minor alluvial potential (Yithan, North Road, White Crystal, Bald Hill) Tin tailings project at Ardlethan started pilot production in 2019 (not owned by Thomson)

EL 8163 (Gibsonvale) alluvial tin production with strong hard-rock exploration potential • EL 8392 (Mt Paynter) 245,000 tonnes at 0.5% W, 0.3% Sn, JORC Inferred Resource (see Thomson's ASX release of 30 September 2015) based on drilling and underground access (1,100 tons W, 660 tons Sn): only 200m drill tested so far of 3km total veins exposed EL 8011 (Wilgaroon): similar geology to Ardlethan with only one drill hole so far - Sn, W highly anomalous 15 2 NSW tin: Ardlethan project area (EL 8260) Thomson has identified several high grade, shallow tin intercepts around the historic Ardlethan mine Tenement overview Ardlethan tin field Acquired the Ardlethan tin project in 2015 for 8 million shares in Thomson Resources

Owned 100% by Thomson Resources. Talks with Canadian company BeiSur OstBarat Agency Ltd underway re further project financing (Bei Sur contributed $A1.5 million to June 30, 2019)

Project is adjacent to the old Ardlethan tin mine, which was the largest tin mine in NSW

Geology and drilling to date indicates a classic granite-roof hosted vein greisen system Recent drilling by Thomson has intersected strong tin mineralisation at shallow depths

Thomson has so far discovered five previously unknown tin greisens:

Bygoo North - Main, Dumbrells and Smiths Titanic at Big Bygoo Bald Hill

16 2 NSW tin: Bygoo North area 2018 drilling campaign has highlighted the significant tin potential at the Bygoo project area Overview Early 2018 drilling results at Bygoo The Bygoo project has intersected multiple high-grade tin intersections in a quartz-topaz-cassiterite

high-grade tin intersections in a quartz-topaz-cassiterite 2018 drilling campaign of 12 holes for 1,104m confirmed the interpreted mineralisation zones and extended it along strike

Key drilling intercepts so far include:

35m at 2.1% Sn from 113m 11m at 2.1% Sn from 38m 10m at 2.0% Sn from 108m 19m at 1.0% Sn from 67m 9m at 1.6% Sn from 50m 5m at 1.3% Sn from 43m

Thomson has identified an exploration target of 0.9-1.4Mt @ 0.8-1.4% Sn (7,200 to 20,100 tonnes of contained tin) - ASX Release 2 November 2016

0.9-1.4Mt @ 0.8-1.4% Sn (7,200 to 20,100 tonnes of contained tin) - ASX Release 2 November 2016 Further drilling is planned in 2020 in order to:

Test the validity of the exploration target Estimate a JORC mineral resource

17 2 NSW tin: Bygoo area - 2018-19 Drilling: Dumbrells greisen In 2018-19 drilling tested the Dumbrells greisen that runs north-south through the shallow Dumbrells pit

2018-19 drilling tested the Dumbrells greisen that runs north-south through the shallow Dumbrells pit Shallow, thick intercepts of tin

BNRC056 - 10m at 0.6% Sn from 24m depth

BNRC057 - 12m at 0.5% Sn from 17m depth

BNRC061 - 30m at 0.4% Sn from 40m depth

BNRC062 - 8m at 0.4% Sn from 26m depth

BNRC063 - 16m at 0.3% Sn from 18m depth

and BNRC063 - 20m at 1.2% Sn from 49m depth* Main Zone (others are Dumbrells Zone). See Thomson's ASX release of 17 January 2019 for details Both Dumbrells and Main Zones are open along strike, yet to be drilled. Figure shows selected holes at Main Zone. 18 2 NSW tin: Big Bygoo area - 2018-19 Drilling 2km south of Bygoo North

15 holes drilled on four separate greisen zones

Best result at Titanic includes BBRC06 - 24m at 0.6% Sn from 46m depth - greisen intersection

Temora Line has consistent narrow greisen over 100m in strike

The presentation is not intended to constitute financial product advice and does nottake into account your investment objectives, taxation situation, financial situation or needs. The distribution of this presentation in other jurisdictions including (without limitation) the United States, Canada and Japan (or to any resident thereof) may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Competent Person Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results,Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Eoin Rothery, (MSc), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rothery is a full time employee of Thomson Resources Ltd. Mr Rothery has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results,Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". MrRothery consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. 21 Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Supporting Data - Drill Collars Table of all drilling in "Mineralised Areas" (Slide11) "Source" is report number in Geological Survey of NSW online report database

"Az" is MGA Grid North

"MGA" is Map Grid of Australia Hole_id Depth MGAE MGAN Az Dip Source E1 54 482913 6255855 270 -60 R00008378 E2 99 482884 6255839 270 -60 R00008378 E3 108 482930 6255807 270 -60 R00008378 E4 138 482895 6255902 270 -60 R00008378 J1 80 483504 6254869 0 -60 R00008378 J2 80 483465 6254840 0 -60 R00008378 Auger32 3.7 485360 6255426 0 -90 R00027121 YAC33 21 483480 6254929 65 -60 R00041356 YAC34 29 483435 6254907 65 -60 R00041356 YAC35 21 483390 6254886 65 -60 R00041356 YAC36 22 483345 6254865 65 -60 R00041356 YAC37 32 483299 6254842 65 -60 R00041356 SHRC1 58 485400 6255439 23.5 -60 R00043984 SHRC2 69 485355 6255440 26 -60 R00043984 SHRC3 85 485450 6255400 43 -60 R00043984 BBP05 12 483073 6257897 341 -60 R00056865 BBP06 12 483085 6257876 341 -60 R00056865 BBP07 12 483099 6257853 341 -60 R00056865 BBP15 12 483090 6257496 11 -60 R00056865 BBP16 12 483085 6257470 11 -60 R00056865 BBP17 12 483080 6257444 11 -60 R00056865 Hole_id Depth MGAE MGAN Az Dip Source BBP22 30 483022 6257505 21 -60 R00056865 BBP23 8 482952 6257533 21 -60 R00056865 BBP23 30 482953 6257531 21 -60 R00056865 BBP24 30 482955 6257473 21 -60 R00056865 BBP25 22 482947 6257433 21 -60 R00056865 BBP26 30 482885 6257519 21 -58 R00056865 CTP01 11 483034 6258641 316 -60 R00056865 CTP02 30 483030 6258645 316 -60 R00056865 CTP03 30 483048 6258627 316 -60 R00056865 CTP04 30 482998 6258607 316 -60 R00056865 CTP05 30 483012 6258593 316 -60 R00056865 CTP06 30 482962 6258573 316 -60 R00056865 CTP07 30 482976 6258558 316 -60 R00056865 CTP08 30 482940 6258524 316 -60 R00056865 CTP09 30 482926 6258539 316 -60 R00056865 CTP10 30 482912 6258553 316 -60 R00056865 CTP11 30 482904 6258490 316 -60 R00056865 CTP12 30 482893 6258506 316 -60 R00056865 CTP13 30 482876 6258463 316 -58 R00056865 CTP14 30 482862 6258477 316 -59 R00056865 DP01 30 483383 6254883 326 -60 R00056865 DP02 28.5 483395 6254866 326 -60 R00056865 22 Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Supporting Data - Drill Intercepts Table of significant intercepts in "Mineralised Areas" (Slide11) "From" is downhole depth

"Width" is downhole width

* indicates hole hit old workings Hole_ID From Width Au g/t Prospect BBP23A 18 10 0.8 Bursted BBP24 6 24 0.8 Bursted BBP25 14 6 1.6 Bursted CTP02 4 4 0.9 Cherry CTP10 6 2 2.3 Cherry CTP11 16 4 1.1 Cherry CTP12 10 10 0.7 Cherry DP06 6 2 0.6 Democrat E1 27 12 1.1 Eureka J1 36 6 0.8 Junction J2* 28 2 0.9 Junction SHRC3 47 1 1.0 Scoop Holes YAC39 52 2 3.1 Democrat YAC40 0 2 0.9 Democrat 23 Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - JORC Table 1: Sampling Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Rock Chip samples are grab samples of outcrop or loose surface float - attempting to be representative of a 2m x 2m area in most cases. Drilling techniques Various: Auger, RAB, Aircore,RC Drill sample recovery Generally not reported. Auger and Rabare expected to have poor recoveries Logging Geological logs for most holes are available in the open file reports Sub-sampling techniques and sample Not applicable preparation Quality of assay data and laboratory No analysis of quality control data has been carried out as this is early stage exploration tests drilling. Laboratory reports show regular repeats on gold assay pulps. Verification of sampling and assaying No independent verification has been carried out. Location of data points Location is by geo-referencing from historic reports. Data spacing and distribution The data spacing is irregular. Orientation of data in relation to Not applicable structure Sample security No particular security measures were taken. Audits or reviews No independent audit or review undertaken as this is not required at this stage. 24 Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - JORC Table 2: Exploration Results Criteria Commentary Mineral tenement and Samples all occur on the ELs, granted and applied for, registered to Thomson Resources, land tenure status Riverston Tin NL (owned by Thomson) or to Bacchus Resources (from which Thomson has purchased EL8684). Exploration by other Exploration by other parties is referred to above, quoting the Open File Company Report ("R") parties number. All of these reports are available on public websites managed by the NSW Government. Rock Chip data is in report numbers R00042182, RE0003203, R00056865, R00000773, R00043984, R00008377. Geology Geology is described in the body of the release. Drill hole Information Not applicable Data aggregation No aggregation is reported above. methods Relationship between Not applicable mineralisation widths and intercept lengths Diagrams Maps of locations as well as a drill section are included. Balanced reporting All rock chips reported from the mineralised area are shown, including barren samples Other substantive There is a substantial amount of historical exploration data available: however locating much of exploration data that data is problematic with workings and drill collars rehabilitated and ploughed over. Further work Thomson intends to carry out surface exploration and a basement drilling program. 25 Attachments Original document

