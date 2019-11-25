Thomson Resources : AGM - Presentation

For details see Thomson's ASX release 15 October 2019
10
1
Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Previous Exploration
Drilling
Zoomed in to the 5 best prospects
Historic workings and gold in rock chips shown as "Mineralised areas"
117 drill holes
90 holes did not test basement (47 RAB/Aircore, 43 Auger) - average depth 26m
27 Percussion or RC - average depth 47m - still very shallow
14 had significant gold intercepts, although low level - none followed up
Many holes ended in alteration or mineralisation
For details see Thomson's ASX release 15 October 2019
11
1
Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Bursted Boulder Prospect - Section
'Bursted Boulder South' prospect
Drill section
Max 30m depth
Large gaps - 120m drill line, only 40m coverage
Not under best surface gold
Holes terminate still in gold or mineralised zone
Bursted Boulder North - Not drilled
For details see Thomson's ASX release 15 October 2019
12
1
Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Prospect Summary
Name
Previous Surface
Previous Drilling
Summary and Next Steps
Cherry
40 rock chips, average 10.2
14 shallow RAB holes ("CTP"), some with
RAB drilling has not tested basement rocks, so
Tree
g/t Au (up to 128 g/t)
percussion tails. 4 low level intercepts,
effective drilling is required targeted on high
best 10m at 0.7 g/t Au from 10m depth.
grade workings.
Bursted
North part - 40 chips, average
3 very shallow RAB holes ("BBP5-7")
Main workings have not been drill tested -
Boulder
10.6 g/t Au up to 104 g/t.
100m east of main workings.
follow up required
Bursted
South part - 68 chips, average
5 RAB, 4 percussion. Complex area of
Drilling didn't target deepest workings or
Boulder
2.0 g/t Au up to 23 g/t
multiple lines of lodes. Best drill section
highest rock chips, and left big gaps in the
on previous slide.
coverage.
Eureka
18 chips, average 0.5 g/t Au
4 deep RC holes, best 12m at 1.1 g/t Au
Workings have been bulldozed, so location
up to 1.0 g/t
from 27m
problematic. Wide intercept is encouraging.
Junction
33 chips, average 2.1 g/t Au
2 RAB, 5 Aircore, 2 RC. Best in RC hole
This area was reportedly the biggest historic
up to 5.8 g/t
J1, 6m at 0.8 g/t Au from 36m.
producer. Western half is subject to Native
Title. Research is ongoing.
Scoop
10 chips, average 3.2 g/t Au
3 deep RC holes, 1 auger. Best 1m at 1.0
Less workings than those above and lower
Holes
up to 16.0 g/t
g/t Au.
priority, but limited drilling to date doesn't
reflect surface grades. More drilling needed.
There are several additional prospects -some with no drilling reported (Great Eastern, Southern Cross) and others with drill intercepts away from historical workings e.g.
Democrat
Numbers of chips and drill holes includes all reported in the mineralised areas shown on Slide 11
13
NSW TIN OVERVIEW
14
1
NSW tin summary
Thomson has tin assets and projects with potential across NSW
Thomson Resources NSW Projects
EL 8260 (Bygoo) surrounds the old Ardlethan tin mine
Discovered three new tin greisens at Bygoo North, working towards
JORC
Potential at Ardlethan as well as at numerous old workings on the Ardlethan granite (Big Bygoo, Bald Hill etc).
Minor alluvial potential (Yithan, North Road, White Crystal, Bald Hill)
Tin tailings project at Ardlethan started pilot production in 2019 (not owned by Thomson)
EL 8163 (Gibsonvale) alluvial tin production with strong hard-rock exploration potential
• EL 8392 (Mt Paynter) 245,000 tonnes at 0.5% W, 0.3% Sn, JORC Inferred Resource (see Thomson's ASX release of 30 September 2015) based on drilling and underground access (1,100 tons W, 660 tons Sn): only 200m drill tested so far of 3km total veins exposed
EL 8011 (Wilgaroon): similar geology to Ardlethan with only one drill hole so far - Sn, W highly anomalous
15
2
NSW tin: Ardlethan project area (EL 8260)
Thomson has identified several high grade, shallow tin intercepts around the historic Ardlethan mine
Tenement overview
Ardlethan tin field
Acquired the Ardlethan tin project in 2015 for 8 million shares in Thomson Resources
Owned 100% by Thomson Resources. Talks with Canadian company BeiSur OstBarat Agency Ltd underway re further project financing (Bei Sur contributed $A1.5 million to June 30, 2019)
Project is adjacent to the old Ardlethan tin mine, which was the largest tin mine in NSW
Geology and drilling to date indicates a classic granite-roof hosted vein greisen system
Recent drilling by Thomson has intersected strong tin mineralisation at shallow depths
Thomson has so far discovered five previously unknown tin greisens:
Bygoo North - Main, Dumbrells and Smiths
Titanic at Big Bygoo
Bald Hill
16
2
NSW tin: Bygoo North area
2018 drilling campaign has highlighted the significant tin potential at the Bygoo project area
Overview
Early 2018 drilling results at Bygoo
The Bygoo project has intersected multiple high-grade tin intersections in a quartz-topaz-cassiterite
2018 drilling campaign of 12 holes for 1,104m confirmed the interpreted mineralisation zones and extended it along strike
Key drilling intercepts so far include:
35m at 2.1% Sn from 113m
11m at 2.1% Sn from 38m
10m at 2.0% Sn from 108m
19m at 1.0% Sn from 67m
9m at 1.6% Sn from 50m
5m at 1.3% Sn from 43m
Thomson has identified an exploration target of 0.9-1.4Mt @ 0.8-1.4% Sn (7,200 to 20,100 tonnes of contained tin) - ASX Release 2 November 2016
Further drilling is planned in 2020 in order to:
Test the validity of the exploration target
Estimate a JORC mineral resource
17
2
NSW tin: Bygoo area - 2018-19 Drilling: Dumbrells greisen
In 2018-19 drilling tested the Dumbrells greisen that runs north-south through the shallow Dumbrells pit
Shallow, thick intercepts of tin
BNRC056 - 10m at 0.6% Sn from 24m depth
BNRC057 - 12m at 0.5% Sn from 17m depth
BNRC061 - 30m at 0.4% Sn from 40m depth
BNRC062 - 8m at 0.4% Sn from 26m depth
BNRC063 - 16m at 0.3% Sn from 18m depth
and BNRC063 - 20m at 1.2% Sn from 49m depth*
Main Zone (others are Dumbrells Zone). See Thomson's ASX release of 17 January 2019 for details
Both Dumbrells and Main Zones are open along strike, yet to be drilled. Figure shows selected holes at Main Zone.
18
2
NSW tin: Big Bygoo area - 2018-19 Drilling
2km south of Bygoo North
15 holes drilled on four separate greisen zones
Best result at Titanic includes BBRC06 - 24m at 0.6% Sn from 46m depth - greisen intersection
Temora Line has consistent narrow greisen over 100m in strike
Details in Thomson's ASX release 8 January 2019
19
Forward work program
Thomson has an extensive drilling program planned for 2020 across tin and gold targets
EL-8260
Bygoo ti n
EL-8260 Ardlethan tin
EL-8531
Harry Smith gold
EL-8684 Yalgogrin gold
Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021
Bygoo North - Drilling for JORC
Analysis
2,000-3,000m planned (20 holes)
JORC estimate
Further
Drilling at other prospects
Follow-up work
prospecting
10-15 holes planned
Progressing toward JORC
Drilling best targets
Further analysis
1,500m planned (10 -15 holes)
Following assays
Drilling best targets
1,500-2,000m planned (10-15 holes)
..2021
Pre-feasibility study
Potentiallyfunded through A$4m option payment
Further analysis
Following assays
All timelines subject to the usual constraints - finance, permitting, access (crops, landowner activities, permissions, weather, prioritisation, continued prospectivity etc.)
20
Disclaimer
Information contained in this presentation has been prepared by Thomson Resources Limited (TMZ).
This presentation and the information contained in this notice is not a recommendation, offer or invitation by any person to sell or apply forsecurities in TMZ in any jurisdiction and none of this presentation document or its contents shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.
This presentation is not a disclosure documentunder Australian law or under any other law. It is for information purposes only. Accordingly, this presentation document neither purports to be exhaustive nor contain all of the information which a prospective investor or you may require to make an investment decision and it does not contain all of the information which would otherwise be required by Australian law or any other law to be disclosed in a prospectus. Any invitation or offer to apply, buy or subscribe for securities in TMZ will only be made or extended through a disclosure document lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in the event that any such invitation or offer proceeds.
This presentation has been prepared in good faith, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness, correctness, reliability or adequacy of any statements, estimates, opinions or other information, or the reasonableness of any assumption or other statement, contained in the presentation (any of which may change withoutnotice). To the maximum extent permitted by law, TMZ and its directors, officers, partners, employees, advisers and agents and any other person involved in the preparation of the presentation disclaim all liability and responsibility (including without limitation any liability arising from fault or negligence) for any direct or indirect loss or damage which may arise or be suffered through use or reliance on anything contained in, or omitted from, the presentation.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospective statements or returns contained in the presentation. Such forecasts, prospective statement or returns are by their nature subject to significantuncertainties and contingencies. You should make your own independent assessment of the information and take your own independent professional advice in relation to the information and any action taken on the basis of the information.
Any such forecast, prospective statement or return contained in the presentation has been based on current expectations about future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described.
TMZ does not have any responsibility or obligation to inform you of any matter arising or coming to their notice, after the date of this presentation document, which may affect any matter referred to in the presentation. You must not rely on the presentation provided but make your own independent assessment of the presentation and seek and rely upon your own independent taxation, legal, financial or other professional advice in relation to the presentation. The presentation is not intended to constitute financial product advice and does nottake into account your investment objectives, taxation situation, financial situation or needs.
The distribution of this presentation in other jurisdictions including (without limitation) the United States, Canada and Japan (or to any resident thereof) may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results,Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Eoin Rothery, (MSc), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rothery is a full time employee of Thomson Resources Ltd. Mr Rothery has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results,Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". MrRothery consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
21
Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Supporting Data - Drill Collars
Table of all drilling in "Mineralised Areas" (Slide11)
"Source" is report number in Geological Survey of NSW online report database
"Az" is MGA Grid North
"MGA" is Map Grid of Australia
Hole_id
Depth
MGAE
MGAN
Az
Dip
Source
E1
54
482913
6255855
270
-60 R00008378
E2
99
482884
6255839
270
-60 R00008378
E3
108
482930
6255807
270
-60 R00008378
E4
138
482895
6255902
270
-60 R00008378
J1
80
483504
6254869
0
-60
R00008378
J2
80
483465
6254840
0
-60
R00008378
Auger32
3.7
485360
6255426
0
-90
R00027121
YAC33
21
483480
6254929
65
-60
R00041356
YAC34
29
483435
6254907
65
-60
R00041356
YAC35
21
483390
6254886
65
-60
R00041356
YAC36
22
483345
6254865
65
-60
R00041356
YAC37
32
483299
6254842
65
-60
R00041356
SHRC1
58
485400
6255439
23.5
-60
R00043984
SHRC2
69
485355
6255440
26
-60
R00043984
SHRC3
85
485450
6255400
43
-60
R00043984
BBP05
12
483073
6257897
341
-60
R00056865
BBP06
12
483085
6257876
341
-60
R00056865
BBP07
12
483099
6257853
341
-60
R00056865
BBP15
12
483090
6257496
11
-60
R00056865
BBP16
12
483085
6257470
11
-60
R00056865
BBP17
12
483080
6257444
11
-60
R00056865
Hole_id
Depth
MGAE
MGAN
Az
Dip
Source
BBP22
30
483022
6257505
21
-60 R00056865
BBP23
8
482952
6257533
21
-60 R00056865
BBP23
30
482953
6257531
21
-60 R00056865
BBP24
30
482955
6257473
21
-60 R00056865
BBP25
22
482947
6257433
21
-60
R00056865
BBP26
30
482885
6257519
21
-58
R00056865
CTP01
11
483034
6258641
316
-60
R00056865
CTP02
30
483030
6258645
316
-60
R00056865
CTP03
30
483048
6258627
316
-60
R00056865
CTP04
30
482998
6258607
316
-60
R00056865
CTP05
30
483012
6258593
316
-60
R00056865
CTP06
30
482962
6258573
316
-60
R00056865
CTP07
30
482976
6258558
316
-60
R00056865
CTP08
30
482940
6258524
316
-60
R00056865
CTP09
30
482926
6258539
316
-60
R00056865
CTP10
30
482912
6258553
316
-60
R00056865
CTP11
30
482904
6258490
316
-60
R00056865
CTP12
30
482893
6258506
316
-60
R00056865
CTP13
30
482876
6258463
316
-58
R00056865
CTP14
30
482862
6258477
316
-59
R00056865
DP01
30
483383
6254883
326
-60
R00056865
DP02
28.5
483395
6254866
326
-60
R00056865
22
Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Supporting Data - Drill Intercepts
Table of significant intercepts in "Mineralised Areas" (Slide11)
"From" is downhole depth
"Width" is downhole width
* indicates hole hit old workings
Hole_ID
From
Width
Au g/t
Prospect
BBP23A
18
10
0.8
Bursted
BBP24
6
24
0.8
Bursted
BBP25
14
6
1.6
Bursted
CTP02
4
4
0.9
Cherry
CTP10
6
2
2.3
Cherry
CTP11
16
4
1.1
Cherry
CTP12
10
10
0.7
Cherry
DP06
6
2
0.6
Democrat
E1
27
12
1.1
Eureka
J1
36
6
0.8
Junction
J2*
28
2
0.9
Junction
SHRC3
47
1
1.0
Scoop Holes
YAC39
52
2
3.1
Democrat
YAC40
0
2
0.9
Democrat
23
Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - JORC Table 1: Sampling
Criteria
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Rock Chip samples are grab samples of outcrop or loose surface float - attempting to be
representative of a 2m x 2m area in most cases.
Drilling techniques
Various: Auger, RAB, Aircore,RC
Drill sample recovery
Generally not reported. Auger and Rabare expected to have poor recoveries
Logging
Geological logs for most holes are available in the open file reports
Sub-sampling techniques and sample
Not applicable
preparation
Quality of assay data and laboratory
No analysis of quality control data has been carried out as this is early stage exploration
tests
drilling. Laboratory reports show regular repeats on gold assay pulps.
Verification of sampling and assaying
No independent verification has been carried out.
Location of data points
Location is by geo-referencing from historic reports.
Data spacing and distribution
The data spacing is irregular.
Orientation of data in relation to
Not applicable
structure
Sample security
No particular security measures were taken.
Audits or reviews
No independent audit or review undertaken as this is not required at this stage.
24
Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - JORC Table 2: Exploration Results
Criteria
Commentary
Mineral tenement and
Samples all occur on the ELs, granted and applied for, registered to Thomson Resources,
land tenure status
Riverston Tin NL (owned by Thomson) or to Bacchus Resources (from which Thomson has
purchased EL8684).
Exploration by other
Exploration by other parties is referred to above, quoting the Open File Company Report ("R")
parties
number. All of these reports are available on public websites managed by the NSW
Government. Rock Chip data is in report numbers R00042182, RE0003203, R00056865,
R00000773, R00043984, R00008377.
Geology
Geology is described in the body of the release.
Drill hole Information
Not applicable
Data aggregation
No aggregation is reported above.
methods
Relationship between
Not applicable
mineralisation widths and
intercept lengths
Diagrams
Maps of locations as well as a drill section are included.
Balanced reporting
All rock chips reported from the mineralised area are shown, including barren samples
Other substantive
There is a substantial amount of historical exploration data available: however locating much of
exploration data
that data is problematic with workings and drill collars rehabilitated and ploughed over.
Further work
Thomson intends to carry out surface exploration and a basement drilling program.
Thomson Resources Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 23:07:01 UTC