MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Thomson Resources Ltd    TMZ   AU000000TMZ5

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD

(TMZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/10
0.033 AUD   +6.45%
06:08pTHOMSON RESOURCES : AGM - Presentation
PU
08:46aTHOMSON RESOURCES : Results of annual general meeting held on 25 november 2019
AQ
11/24THOMSON RESOURCES : AGM - Results
PU
Thomson Resources : AGM - Presentation

11/25/2019 | 06:08pm EST

Gold and Tin in Central NSW

ASX: TMZ

AGM Presentation November 2019

Investment highlights

  • Portfolio focused on gold and tin in Central NSW

Historic Mine and spoil at Harry Smith Gold

  • Significant gold portfolio producing great intercepts across numerous historic gold workings
  • 2019 drilling results at Harry Smith recorded intercepts including 9m @ 9.2g/t from 38m depth (ASX release 16 January 2019)
  • Yalgogrin Gold Field acquisition - high grade surface gold to 4 oz/ton with minimal modern exploration
  • All prospects have potential for strike extensions under cover
  • Bygoo tin project located adjacent to Ardlethan, the biggest tin mine in NSW
  • All drilling programs to date have made substantial intersections

EMERGING EXPLORER WITH GOLD AND TIN PROJECTS

2

Corporate snapshot

Thomson Resources owns a portfolio of high grade gold and tin exploration projects located in NSW

Company overview

  • Central NSW gold - multiple prospect potential: standout is Harry Smith with recent 9m at 9g/t Au from 28m
  • Bygoo tin project located adjacent to the old Ardlethan tin mine
  • All drilling programs to date have made substantial intersections
  • Prudent capital management through JVs and only 1 capital raising since listing in 2010

Financial information

Share price (20 Nov 2019)

A$.033

Number of shares

118.8m

Market Capitalisation

A$3.9m

Cash (30 Sep 2019)

A$0.1m

Debt (30 Sep 2018)

Nil

Enterprise value

A$3.8m

Share price performance 2019

Va ri s can Mi nes

15.2%

Minotaur Exploration

12.4%

BNP Paribas Nominees

8.4%

Australian Mineral & Water Drilling (AMWD)

8.2%

Bacchus Resources

5.0%

Top 20 Shareholders

77.2%

3

Exploration portfolio

Portfolio of tier 1 and high impact exploration projects - including the flagship gold and tin projects in NSW

CENTRAL NSW TIN

1

Ardlethan Tin Field

  • Ownership: 100%
  • Commodities: Tin
  • Five new greisens discovered
  • All open, require further drilling

2

Mt Paynter

  • Ownership: 100%
  • Commodities: Tin, Tungsten
  • Small JORC resource, potential to grow

CENTRAL NSW GOLD

3

Harry Smith (EL8531)

Ownership: 100%

Commodities: Gol d

Two Lodes (200-400m exposed)

Produced 22,000 ounces of gold to 1941

Last drilling - 9m at 9 g/t Au from 28m

4

Yalgogrin

Ownership: 100%

Commodities: Gol d

11km of historical workings

128 g/t rock chip at surface

4

NSW GOLD OVERVIEW

5

1

Central NSW Gold and Tin - Granite related

Tenements overview

  • Four Exploration Licences (ELs) - Thomson 100%, one application
  • Multiple gold prospects
  • Related to granite contacts or major faults intersecting granite
  • Faults and Granites are in the hanging wall of the west-dipping Gilmore Fault Zone
  • 'Harry Smith' prospect
    • Inaugural drilling by TMZ in Q1 2018 included 54m @ 1.0g/t Au
    • Last program1 - 9m at 9.2 g/t Au from 38m - open
  • Yalgogrin Gold Field
    • 11km strike length of known gold workings
    • These occur in clusters close to the granite contact
    • Recorded production was over 15,000 ozs Au
    • Limited and only shallow drilling recorded

1: See ASX release 16 January 2019

6

1

Central NSW Gold: EL 8531

Thomson owns a portfolio of gold projects in NSW which target a variety of historical gold workings

Tenement overview

Overview with airborne magnetic image

  • EL 8531 'Frying Pan' - Thomson 100%
  • Multiple gold prospects, 30 km from Ardlethan
  • 'Harry Smith' prospect
    • Inaugural drilling by TMZ in Q1 2018 included 54m @ 1.0g/t Au
    • Last program1 - 9m at 9 g/t Au from 28m - open
  • 'Old Belmore' and 'Gladstone' prospects
    • 1000m line of workings
    • No drilling recorded
  • 'Mallee Hen' prospect
    • Closer to Ardlethan - 15km
    • Quartz vein was worked on four levels but only to depth of 52m
    • Recorded production was over 5,000 ozs Au
    • No drilling recorded

1: See ASX release 16 January 2019

7

3

Central NSW gold: Drilling at Harry Smith

Three lodes - Harry Smith, Golden Spray and Silver Spray

  • Three lodes - Harry Smith, Golden Spray and Silver Spray
  • 2019 results1 from Silver Spray
    • HSRC08 - 49m at 0.8 g/t Au from 30m inc. 5m at 2.6 g/t Au
    • HSRC09 - 17m at 5.2 g/t Au from 38m inc. 9m at 9.2 g/t Au
  • Golden Spray in 2019
    • HSRC10 - 22m at 1.6 g/t Au from 30m
  • Harry Smith in 2019
    • HSRC14 - 12m at 1.2 g/t Au from 63m
  • Thomson's previous 2018 drilling intersected2 at Golden Spray
    • HSRC04 - 54m @ 1.0g/t Au from 8m depth, inc. 12m @ 2.1g/t

1: See ASX release 16 January 2019. 2: See ASX release 26 March 2018

8

1

Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin

Thomson owns a portfolio of gold projects in NSW which target a variety of historical gold workings

  • EL 8684 'Yalgogrin' - Thomson 100%, acquired from Bacchus Resources
  • Also ELA 5689 'Gibsonvale South' - Thomson 100%
  • And EL8163 'Gibsonvale' - Riverston Tin PL (Thomson 100%, alluvial mining leases excluded)
  • Multiple gold prospects associated with granite intrusions
  • 'Cherry Tree' prospect
    • Bacchus surface outcrop - 128 g/t Au (4 oz/ton)
    • Limited RAB drilling only - 12 holes to max depth 30m, best 10m at 0.7 g/t Au
    • 500m mineralised trend (NE-SW) with multiple old workings
  • 'Bursted Boulder' prospect
    • 500m cross cutting mineralised trends
    • Historic (Cullen Resources 2005) rock chips up to 51 g/t Au
    • One line of drilling, best 6m at 1.6 g/t Au from 14m depth
  • Multiple other prospects
    • Like Scoop Holes chip to 49 g/t Au, no drilling; Eureka chips to 16 g/t Au, 4 holes best 12m at 1.1 g/t Au; Troys chips to 16.1 g/t Au, no drilling; Amaroo chips to 15.6 g/t Au, no drilling

Overview with airborne magnetic image

ELA5869

For details see Thomson's ASX release 15 October 2019

9

1

Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Previous Exploration

  • Rock Chips
    • Map shows northern half of EL8684
    • Anomalous Rock Chips largely around and from historical workings (shallow pits and shafts)
    • 583 reported samples - 10% (56) of these are above 5 g/t Au; 28% (163) are above 1 g/t Au
    • 5 main prospects: Cherry Tree, Bursted Boulder, Eureka, Junction, Scoop Holes.
    • All have multiple lines of historic workings
    • Most associated with granite contact

For details see Thomson's ASX release 15 October 2019

10

1

Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Previous Exploration

  • Drilling
    • Zoomed in to the 5 best prospects
    • Historic workings and gold in rock chips shown as "Mineralised areas"
    • 117 drill holes
    • 90 holes did not test basement (47 RAB/Aircore, 43 Auger) - average depth 26m
    • 27 Percussion or RC - average depth 47m - still very shallow
    • 14 had significant gold intercepts, although low level - none followed up
    • Many holes ended in alteration or mineralisation

For details see Thomson's ASX release 15 October 2019

11

1

Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Bursted Boulder Prospect - Section

  • 'Bursted Boulder South' prospect
    • Drill section
    • Max 30m depth
    • Large gaps - 120m drill line, only 40m coverage
    • Not under best surface gold
    • Holes terminate still in gold or mineralised zone
    • Bursted Boulder North - Not drilled

For details see Thomson's ASX release 15 October 2019

12

1

Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Prospect Summary

Name

Previous Surface

Previous Drilling

Summary and Next Steps

Cherry

40 rock chips, average 10.2

14 shallow RAB holes ("CTP"), some with

RAB drilling has not tested basement rocks, so

Tree

g/t Au (up to 128 g/t)

percussion tails. 4 low level intercepts,

effective drilling is required targeted on high

best 10m at 0.7 g/t Au from 10m depth.

grade workings.

Bursted

North part - 40 chips, average

3 very shallow RAB holes ("BBP5-7")

Main workings have not been drill tested -

Boulder

10.6 g/t Au up to 104 g/t.

100m east of main workings.

follow up required

Bursted

South part - 68 chips, average

5 RAB, 4 percussion. Complex area of

Drilling didn't target deepest workings or

Boulder

2.0 g/t Au up to 23 g/t

multiple lines of lodes. Best drill section

highest rock chips, and left big gaps in the

on previous slide.

coverage.

Eureka

18 chips, average 0.5 g/t Au

4 deep RC holes, best 12m at 1.1 g/t Au

Workings have been bulldozed, so location

up to 1.0 g/t

from 27m

problematic. Wide intercept is encouraging.

Junction

33 chips, average 2.1 g/t Au

2 RAB, 5 Aircore, 2 RC. Best in RC hole

This area was reportedly the biggest historic

up to 5.8 g/t

J1, 6m at 0.8 g/t Au from 36m.

producer. Western half is subject to Native

Title. Research is ongoing.

Scoop

10 chips, average 3.2 g/t Au

3 deep RC holes, 1 auger. Best 1m at 1.0

Less workings than those above and lower

Holes

up to 16.0 g/t

g/t Au.

priority, but limited drilling to date doesn't

reflect surface grades. More drilling needed.

There are several additional prospects -some with no drilling reported (Great Eastern, Southern Cross) and others with drill intercepts away from historical workings e.g.

Democrat

Numbers of chips and drill holes includes all reported in the mineralised areas shown on Slide 11

13

NSW TIN OVERVIEW

14

1

NSW tin summary

Thomson has tin assets and projects with potential across NSW

Thomson Resources NSW Projects

  • EL 8260 (Bygoo) surrounds the old Ardlethan tin mine
    • Discovered three new tin greisens at Bygoo North, working towards
      JORC
    • Potential at Ardlethan as well as at numerous old workings on the Ardlethan granite (Big Bygoo, Bald Hill etc).
    • Minor alluvial potential (Yithan, North Road, White Crystal, Bald Hill)
    • Tin tailings project at Ardlethan started pilot production in 2019 (not owned by Thomson)
  • EL 8163 (Gibsonvale) alluvial tin production with strong hard-rock exploration potential

EL 8392 (Mt Paynter) 245,000 tonnes at 0.5% W, 0.3% Sn, JORC Inferred Resource (see Thomson's ASX release of 30 September 2015) based on drilling and underground access (1,100 tons W, 660 tons Sn): only 200m drill tested so far of 3km total veins exposed

  • EL 8011 (Wilgaroon): similar geology to Ardlethan with only one drill hole so far - Sn, W highly anomalous

15

2

NSW tin: Ardlethan project area (EL 8260)

Thomson has identified several high grade, shallow tin intercepts around the historic Ardlethan mine

Tenement overview

Ardlethan tin field

  • Acquired the Ardlethan tin project in 2015 for 8 million shares in Thomson Resources
  • Owned 100% by Thomson Resources. Talks with Canadian company BeiSur OstBarat Agency Ltd underway re further project financing (Bei Sur contributed $A1.5 million to June 30, 2019)
  • Project is adjacent to the old Ardlethan tin mine, which was the largest tin mine in NSW
    • Geology and drilling to date indicates a classic granite-roof hosted vein greisen system
    • Recent drilling by Thomson has intersected strong tin mineralisation at shallow depths
  • Thomson has so far discovered five previously unknown tin greisens:
    • Bygoo North - Main, Dumbrells and Smiths
    • Titanic at Big Bygoo
    • Bald Hill

16

2

NSW tin: Bygoo North area

2018 drilling campaign has highlighted the significant tin potential at the Bygoo project area

Overview

Early 2018 drilling results at Bygoo

  • The Bygoo project has intersected multiple high-grade tin intersections in a quartz-topaz-cassiterite
  • 2018 drilling campaign of 12 holes for 1,104m confirmed the interpreted mineralisation zones and extended it along strike
  • Key drilling intercepts so far include:
    • 35m at 2.1% Sn from 113m
    • 11m at 2.1% Sn from 38m
    • 10m at 2.0% Sn from 108m
    • 19m at 1.0% Sn from 67m
    • 9m at 1.6% Sn from 50m
    • 5m at 1.3% Sn from 43m
  • Thomson has identified an exploration target of 0.9-1.4Mt @ 0.8-1.4% Sn (7,200 to 20,100 tonnes of contained tin) - ASX Release 2 November 2016
  • Further drilling is planned in 2020 in order to:
    • Test the validity of the exploration target
    • Estimate a JORC mineral resource

17

2

NSW tin: Bygoo area - 2018-19 Drilling: Dumbrells greisen

  • In 2018-19 drilling tested the Dumbrells greisen that runs north-south through the shallow Dumbrells pit
  • Shallow, thick intercepts of tin
  • BNRC056 - 10m at 0.6% Sn from 24m depth
  • BNRC057 - 12m at 0.5% Sn from 17m depth
  • BNRC061 - 30m at 0.4% Sn from 40m depth
  • BNRC062 - 8m at 0.4% Sn from 26m depth
  • BNRC063 - 16m at 0.3% Sn from 18m depth
  • and BNRC063 - 20m at 1.2% Sn from 49m depth*
  • Main Zone (others are Dumbrells Zone). See Thomson's ASX release of 17 January 2019 for details

Both Dumbrells and Main Zones are open along strike, yet to be drilled. Figure shows selected holes at Main Zone.

18

2

NSW tin: Big Bygoo area - 2018-19 Drilling

  • 2km south of Bygoo North
  • 15 holes drilled on four separate greisen zones
  • Best result at Titanic includes BBRC06 - 24m at 0.6% Sn from 46m depth - greisen intersection
  • Temora Line has consistent narrow greisen over 100m in strike
  • Details in Thomson's ASX release 8 January 2019

19

Forward work program

Thomson has an extensive drilling program planned for 2020 across tin and gold targets

EL-8260

Bygoo ti n

EL-8260 Ardlethan tin

EL-8531

Harry Smith gold

EL-8684 Yalgogrin gold

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021

Bygoo North - Drilling for JORC

Analysis

2,000-3,000m planned (20 holes)

JORC estimate

Further

Drilling at other prospects

Follow-up work

prospecting

10-15 holes planned

Progressing toward JORC

Drilling best targets

Further analysis

1,500m planned (10 -15 holes)

Following assays

Drilling best targets

1,500-2,000m planned (10-15 holes)

..2021

Pre-feasibility study

Potentiallyfunded through A$4m option payment

Further analysis

Following assays

All timelines subject to the usual constraints - finance, permitting, access (crops, landowner activities, permissions, weather, prioritisation, continued prospectivity etc.)

20

Disclaimer

Information contained in this presentation has been prepared by Thomson Resources Limited (TMZ).

This presentation and the information contained in this notice is not a recommendation, offer or invitation by any person to sell or apply forsecurities in TMZ in any jurisdiction and none of this presentation document or its contents shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.

This presentation is not a disclosure documentunder Australian law or under any other law. It is for information purposes only. Accordingly, this presentation document neither purports to be exhaustive nor contain all of the information which a prospective investor or you may require to make an investment decision and it does not contain all of the information which would otherwise be required by Australian law or any other law to be disclosed in a prospectus. Any invitation or offer to apply, buy or subscribe for securities in TMZ will only be made or extended through a disclosure document lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in the event that any such invitation or offer proceeds.

This presentation has been prepared in good faith, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness, correctness, reliability or adequacy of any statements, estimates, opinions or other information, or the reasonableness of any assumption or other statement, contained in the presentation (any of which may change withoutnotice). To the maximum extent permitted by law, TMZ and its directors, officers, partners, employees, advisers and agents and any other person involved in the preparation of the presentation disclaim all liability and responsibility (including without limitation any liability arising from fault or negligence) for any direct or indirect loss or damage which may arise or be suffered through use or reliance on anything contained in, or omitted from, the presentation.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospective statements or returns contained in the presentation. Such forecasts, prospective statement or returns are by their nature subject to significantuncertainties and contingencies. You should make your own independent assessment of the information and take your own independent professional advice in relation to the information and any action taken on the basis of the information.

Any such forecast, prospective statement or return contained in the presentation has been based on current expectations about future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described.

TMZ does not have any responsibility or obligation to inform you of any matter arising or coming to their notice, after the date of this presentation document, which may affect any matter referred to in the presentation. You must not rely on the presentation provided but make your own independent assessment of the presentation and seek and rely upon your own independent taxation, legal, financial or other professional advice in relation to the presentation. The presentation is not intended to constitute financial product advice and does nottake into account your investment objectives, taxation situation, financial situation or needs.

The distribution of this presentation in other jurisdictions including (without limitation) the United States, Canada and Japan (or to any resident thereof) may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this presentation comes should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results,Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Eoin Rothery, (MSc), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rothery is a full time employee of Thomson Resources Ltd. Mr Rothery has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results,Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". MrRothery consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

21

Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Supporting Data - Drill Collars

Table of all drilling in "Mineralised Areas" (Slide11)

  • "Source" is report number in Geological Survey of NSW online report database
  • "Az" is MGA Grid North
  • "MGA" is Map Grid of Australia

Hole_id

Depth

MGAE

MGAN

Az

Dip

Source

E1

54

482913

6255855

270

-60 R00008378

E2

99

482884

6255839

270

-60 R00008378

E3

108

482930

6255807

270

-60 R00008378

E4

138

482895

6255902

270

-60 R00008378

J1

80

483504

6254869

0

-60

R00008378

J2

80

483465

6254840

0

-60

R00008378

Auger32

3.7

485360

6255426

0

-90

R00027121

YAC33

21

483480

6254929

65

-60

R00041356

YAC34

29

483435

6254907

65

-60

R00041356

YAC35

21

483390

6254886

65

-60

R00041356

YAC36

22

483345

6254865

65

-60

R00041356

YAC37

32

483299

6254842

65

-60

R00041356

SHRC1

58

485400

6255439

23.5

-60

R00043984

SHRC2

69

485355

6255440

26

-60

R00043984

SHRC3

85

485450

6255400

43

-60

R00043984

BBP05

12

483073

6257897

341

-60

R00056865

BBP06

12

483085

6257876

341

-60

R00056865

BBP07

12

483099

6257853

341

-60

R00056865

BBP15

12

483090

6257496

11

-60

R00056865

BBP16

12

483085

6257470

11

-60

R00056865

BBP17

12

483080

6257444

11

-60

R00056865

Hole_id

Depth

MGAE

MGAN

Az

Dip

Source

BBP22

30

483022

6257505

21

-60 R00056865

BBP23

8

482952

6257533

21

-60 R00056865

BBP23

30

482953

6257531

21

-60 R00056865

BBP24

30

482955

6257473

21

-60 R00056865

BBP25

22

482947

6257433

21

-60

R00056865

BBP26

30

482885

6257519

21

-58

R00056865

CTP01

11

483034

6258641

316

-60

R00056865

CTP02

30

483030

6258645

316

-60

R00056865

CTP03

30

483048

6258627

316

-60

R00056865

CTP04

30

482998

6258607

316

-60

R00056865

CTP05

30

483012

6258593

316

-60

R00056865

CTP06

30

482962

6258573

316

-60

R00056865

CTP07

30

482976

6258558

316

-60

R00056865

CTP08

30

482940

6258524

316

-60

R00056865

CTP09

30

482926

6258539

316

-60

R00056865

CTP10

30

482912

6258553

316

-60

R00056865

CTP11

30

482904

6258490

316

-60

R00056865

CTP12

30

482893

6258506

316

-60

R00056865

CTP13

30

482876

6258463

316

-58

R00056865

CTP14

30

482862

6258477

316

-59

R00056865

DP01

30

483383

6254883

326

-60

R00056865

DP02

28.5

483395

6254866

326

-60

R00056865

22

Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - Supporting Data - Drill Intercepts

Table of significant intercepts in "Mineralised Areas" (Slide11)

  • "From" is downhole depth
  • "Width" is downhole width
  • * indicates hole hit old workings

Hole_ID

From

Width

Au g/t

Prospect

BBP23A

18

10

0.8

Bursted

BBP24

6

24

0.8

Bursted

BBP25

14

6

1.6

Bursted

CTP02

4

4

0.9

Cherry

CTP10

6

2

2.3

Cherry

CTP11

16

4

1.1

Cherry

CTP12

10

10

0.7

Cherry

DP06

6

2

0.6

Democrat

E1

27

12

1.1

Eureka

J1

36

6

0.8

Junction

J2*

28

2

0.9

Junction

SHRC3

47

1

1.0

Scoop Holes

YAC39

52

2

3.1

Democrat

YAC40

0

2

0.9

Democrat

23

Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - JORC Table 1: Sampling

Criteria

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Rock Chip samples are grab samples of outcrop or loose surface float - attempting to be

representative of a 2m x 2m area in most cases.

Drilling techniques

Various: Auger, RAB, Aircore,RC

Drill sample recovery

Generally not reported. Auger and Rabare expected to have poor recoveries

Logging

Geological logs for most holes are available in the open file reports

Sub-sampling techniques and sample

Not applicable

preparation

Quality of assay data and laboratory

No analysis of quality control data has been carried out as this is early stage exploration

tests

drilling. Laboratory reports show regular repeats on gold assay pulps.

Verification of sampling and assaying

No independent verification has been carried out.

Location of data points

Location is by geo-referencing from historic reports.

Data spacing and distribution

The data spacing is irregular.

Orientation of data in relation to

Not applicable

structure

Sample security

No particular security measures were taken.

Audits or reviews

No independent audit or review undertaken as this is not required at this stage.

24

Central NSW Gold: Yalgogrin - JORC Table 2: Exploration Results

Criteria

Commentary

Mineral tenement and

Samples all occur on the ELs, granted and applied for, registered to Thomson Resources,

land tenure status

Riverston Tin NL (owned by Thomson) or to Bacchus Resources (from which Thomson has

purchased EL8684).

Exploration by other

Exploration by other parties is referred to above, quoting the Open File Company Report ("R")

parties

number. All of these reports are available on public websites managed by the NSW

Government. Rock Chip data is in report numbers R00042182, RE0003203, R00056865,

R00000773, R00043984, R00008377.

Geology

Geology is described in the body of the release.

Drill hole Information

Not applicable

Data aggregation

No aggregation is reported above.

methods

Relationship between

Not applicable

mineralisation widths and

intercept lengths

Diagrams

Maps of locations as well as a drill section are included.

Balanced reporting

All rock chips reported from the mineralised area are shown, including barren samples

Other substantive

There is a substantial amount of historical exploration data available: however locating much of

exploration data

that data is problematic with workings and drill collars rehabilitated and ploughed over.

Further work

Thomson intends to carry out surface exploration and a basement drilling program.

25

Disclaimer

Thomson Resources Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 23:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
