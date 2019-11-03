Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Thomson Resources Ltd    TMZ   AU000000TMZ5

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD

(TMZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/29
0.032 AUD   +10.34%
05:38pTHOMSON RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report - September 2019
PU
05:33pTHOMSON RESOURCES : Appendix 5B - September 2019
PU
10/20THOMSON RESOURCES : Notice of AGM and Proxy Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thomson Resources : Appendix 5B - September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 05:33pm EST

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Thomson Resources Ltd

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

82 138 358 728

30 September 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

0

0

1.2 Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(48)

(48)

(b)

development

0

0

(c)

production

0

0

(d) staff costs (excludes direct exploration

(16)

(16)

salaries)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(57)

(57)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

0

0

1.4

Interest received

1

1

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

0

0

1.6

Income taxes paid

0

0

1.7

Research and development refunds

0

0

1.8 Other (provide details if material)

-

Tenement security deposits

0

0

refunded/(paid)

-

Joint venture income

0

0

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating

(120)

(120)

activities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

0

(b) tenements (see item 10)

0

(c)

investments

0

(d)

other non-current assets

0

2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

0

(b) tenements (see item 10)

0

(c)

investments

0

(d)

other non-current assets

0

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

0

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

0

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

0

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

0

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

0

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

0

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

0

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

0

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

0

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

0

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

0

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

0

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

0

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

0

activities

Year to date

(3 months)

$A'000

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

221

221

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(120)

(120)

activities (item 1.9 above)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(3 months)

$A'000

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

0

0

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

0

0

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

0

0

cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period*

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

101

101

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

26

44

5.2

Call deposits

75

175

5.3

Bank overdrafts

0

0

5.4

Other - term deposits

0

0

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

101

221

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

10

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

0

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Salaries, Directors fees and consultancy fees at normal commercial rates.

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

0

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

0

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

0

0

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

0

0

8.3

Other (please specify)

0

0

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

25

9.2

Development

0

9.3

Production

0

9.4

Staff costs (excludes direct exploration salaries)

10

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

15

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

0

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

50

10.

Changes in

Tenement

Nature of interest

Interest at

Interest

tenements

reference and

beginning

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

location

of quarter

quarter

2.2(b) above)

  1. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
  2. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

Compliance statement

  • This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  • This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................

Date: 30 September 2019

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

Richard Willson

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Thomson Resources Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 22:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THOMSON RESOURCES LTD
05:38pTHOMSON RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report - September 2019
PU
05:33pTHOMSON RESOURCES : Appendix 5B - September 2019
PU
10/20THOMSON RESOURCES : Notice of AGM and Proxy Form
PU
10/15THOMSON RESOURCES (ASX : TMZ) New Gold Project
AQ
10/15THOMSON RESOURCES : New Gold Project for Thomson
PU
09/26THOMSON RESOURCES LTD (ASX : TMZ) Annual Report to shareholders
AQ
07/31THOMSON RESOURCES : Board and management changes
AQ
07/30Thomson Resources Ltd Board Changes
AW
07/29Thomson Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
07/25THOMSON RESOURCES LTD (ASX : TMZ) Chillagoe Project Update
AQ
More news
Chart THOMSON RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Thomson Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Eoin Rothery Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Lindsay David Hale Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Walter Cumming Willson Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THOMSON RESOURCES LTD14.29%2
BHP GROUP5.02%118 388
RIO TINTO PLC11.74%90 578
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.92%32 722
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.30%20 760
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-29.16%8 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group